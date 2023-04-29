Objekte auf der Karte zeigen Objekte als eine Liste zeigen
Villen in Thessaloniki, Griechenland

Villa 5 Zimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 980,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 520 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The semi-basement consists of livi…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Trilofos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Trilofos, Griechenland
1 bath 380 m²
€ 800,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3731 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Mikra Trilofo für € 800.000 . Diese 380 qm. …
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer in Kardia, Griechenland
Villa 6 Schlafzimmer
Kardia, Griechenland
3 bath 505 m²
€ 550,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3730 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Mikra Kardia für € 550.000 . Diese 505 qm. D…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Sozopoli, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Sozopoli, Griechenland
4 bath 250 m²
€ 1,300,000
Property Code: HPS3596 - Villa FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Sozopoli for €1.300.000 . This 250 s…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 1,200,000
Im Bau befindliche 2-stöckige Villa von 280 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki z…
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
Villa 5 Schlafzimmer
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Griechenland
2 bath 330 m²
€ 1,100,000
Property Code: HPS3207 - Villa FOR SALE in Pylea Epektasi for €1.100.000 . This 330 sq. m. f…
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in Tagarades, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
Tagarades, Griechenland
1 bath 190 m²
€ 393,000
Immobiliencode: HPS3020 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermi Tagarades für € 373.000 . Diese 190 q…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath 219 m²
€ 750,000
Property Code: HPS2970 - Villa FOR SALE in Thermi Center for €750.000 . This 219 sq. m. Vill…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Tagarades, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Tagarades, Griechenland
2 bath 220 m²
€ 520,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2822 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermi-Tagaraden für € 520.000. Diese 220 qm…
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer in Tagarades, Griechenland
Villa 10 Schlafzimmer
Tagarades, Griechenland
3 bath 600 m²
€ 2,800,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2768 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermi Tagarades für 2.800.000 €. Diese 600 …
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Villa 3 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
2 bath 1 200 m²
€ 2,900,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2743 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Panorama Palios Oikismos Panoramatos für € 2…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Neochorouda, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
1 bath 225 m²
€ 260,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2735 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN im Oreokastro Center für 260.000 €. Diese 225 q…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Agios Pavlos, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Agios Pavlos, Griechenland
2 bath 324 m²
€ 320,000
Immobiliencode: HPS2554 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Kallikrateia Agios Pavlos für € 350.000. Die…
Villa 7 Schlafzimmer in Flogita, Griechenland
Villa 7 Schlafzimmer
Flogita, Griechenland
6 bath 400 m²
€ 550,000
Immobiliencode: HPS1236 - Villa zum Verkauf in Moudania Nea Moudania für 650.000 €. Diese 20…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
triadi, Griechenland
1 bath 345 m²
€ 1,050,000
Immobiliencode: HPS1026 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN im Thermi Center für 950.000 €. Diese 345 qm. V…
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer in Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
Villa 4 Schlafzimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
5 bath 480 m²
€ 1,300,000
Immobiliencode: HPS92 - Villa ZU VERKAUFEN in Thermaikos Agia Triada für 1.300.000 €. Diese …
Villa 16 Zimmer in Pentalofos, Griechenland
Villa 16 Zimmer
Pentalofos, Griechenland
16 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,400,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 800 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das E…
Villa 7 Zimmer in triadi, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
triadi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 324 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Neo Rysio, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Neo Rysio, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 330 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Neochorouda, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Neochorouda, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 4 bath Etagenzahl 4
€ 2,200,000
For sale 5-storey villa of 412 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The ground floor consists of one b…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Kardia, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Kardia, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer 5 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 740,000
Zu verkaufen 3-stöckige Villa von 442 qm in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das Erdgeschoss b…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Neoi Epivates, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 2
€ 800,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 500 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das U…
Villa 5 Zimmer in Tagarades, Griechenland
Villa 5 Zimmer
Tagarades, Griechenland
5 Anzahl der Zimmer 2 bath Etagenzahl 3
€ 850,000
For sale 3-storey villa of 212 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The ground floor co…
Villa 7 Zimmer in Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
Villa 7 Zimmer
Agia Paraskevi, Griechenland
7 Anzahl der Zimmer 3 bath Etagenzahl 1
€ 525,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 700 Quadratmetern in den Vororten von Thessaloniki. Das U…
Villa 10 Zimmer in Melissochori, Griechenland
Villa 10 Zimmer
Melissochori, Griechenland
10 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 550,000
Zwei Villen, die durch den gemeinsamen Keller zum Verkauf verbunden sind. Das Hotel liegt in…
Villa 9 Zimmer in Drymos, Griechenland
Villa 9 Zimmer
Drymos, Griechenland
9 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 600,000
Zu verkaufen 3 -stöckige Villa von 475 Quadratmetern in Thessaloniki. Das Untergeschoss best…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Nea Silata, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Nea Silata, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 4
€ 950,000
Zu verkaufen 4 -stöckige Villa von 485 Quadratmetern in Chalkidiki. Es gibt einen Kamin. Ext…
Villa 4 Zimmer in Perea, Griechenland
Villa 4 Zimmer
Perea, Griechenland
4 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 2
€ 530,000
Voll möblierte Villa von 220 qm im Vorort Thessaloniki. Im Erdgeschoss befindet sich ein ger…
Villa 6 Zimmer in Liti, Griechenland
Villa 6 Zimmer
Liti, Griechenland
6 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 2,700,000
For sale a magnificent contemporary villa of 900 sq.m in a prestigious area of Thessaloniki.…
Villa 1 Zimmer in Melissochori, Griechenland
Villa 1 Zimmer
Melissochori, Griechenland
1 Anzahl der Zimmer Etagenzahl 3
€ 1,500,000
Wir präsentieren Ihnen bitte eine Luxusvilla im neoklassizistischen Stil. Eine Villa befinde…

