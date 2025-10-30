  1. Realting.com
  2. Nordzypern
  3. Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  4. Wohnkomplex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Wohnkomplex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!

Lefkoniko, Nordzypern
von
$33,180
BTC
0.3946732
ETH
20.6865089
USDT
32 804.8583957
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
12
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32779
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2485
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 29.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Nordzypern
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gazimağusa District
  • Stadt
    Gecitkale Serdarli Belediyesi
  • Stadt
    Lefkoniko

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Komfortklasse
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Finished apartments from £25,000 — payment plans up to 13 years!
Want to purchase property in Northern Cyprus with a minimal down payment and a comfortable payment plan?

Now it's possible — the developer is offering a special promotion!
This offer includes finished apartments and properties with a second delivery date: August 2027 / October 2028.

Payment plan:

  • Down payment: from £25,000
  • Payment plan: up to 13 years
  • Monthly payments: from £500

This new complex is surrounded by natural beauty, local shops, and restaurants. A daily shuttle service to and from the beach will be provided.

All apartments are delivered fully finished, including kitchen units, bedroom wardrobes, bathroom fixtures, interior doors, and entrance doors.

Property Types:

  • ► Apartments (1+1) from 50 m2
  • ► Apartments (2+1) from 58 m2
  • ► Apartments (3+1) from 104 m2

Infrastructure:

  • Beach shuttle
  • Indoor pool
  • Outdoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Gym
  • SPA
  • Bank
  • Supermarket
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant and Bar
  • Bike paths
  • Park area
  • Children's playground
  • Basketball court

Key features:

  • Kitchen with high-quality built-in cabinets
  • Air conditioning installation facilities
  • Built-in wardrobe in the bedroom
  • Fully equipped bathroom
  • High-quality ceramic tiles on the floor and walls in the bathroom
  • Internet and TV facilities
  • Double-glazed windows
  • Electronic water pressure control system Cranes

When you purchase this apartment, you'll receive a residence permit, bank account, driver's license, and health insurance in Northern Cyprus for the entire family, all complimentary from the company!

Standort auf der Karte

Lefkoniko, Nordzypern

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Aloha Beach Resort
Agios Amvrosios, Nordzypern
von
$274,839
Wohngebäude Manhattan
Kazivera, Nordzypern
von
$139,160
Wohnviertel Aphrodite Aqua
Kazivera, Nordzypern
von
$88,531
Wohnanlage ORCHARD - ROSKOShNYY OAZIS V SERDCE SEVERNOGO KIPRA
Agios Sergios, Nordzypern
von
$157,958
Wohnanlage Studio in 5* SPA complex Caesar Resort for 57,000 GBP.
Trikomo, Nordzypern
von
$76,841
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Ready-to-move-in apartments from £25,000 – up to 13 years of payment plan!
Lefkoniko, Nordzypern
von
$33,180
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Malibu
Wohnviertel Malibu
Wohnviertel Malibu
Wohnviertel Malibu
Wohnviertel Malibu
Wohnviertel Malibu
Akanthou, Nordzypern
von
$183,585
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Immobilienagentur
GP real estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Elite Residence
Wohnviertel Elite Residence
Wohnviertel Elite Residence
Wohnviertel Elite Residence
Wohnviertel Elite Residence
Wohnviertel Elite Residence
Girne Belediyesi, Nordzypern
von
$202,583
Immobilienagentur
GP real estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage PLATINUM
Wohnanlage PLATINUM
Wohnanlage PLATINUM
Wohnanlage PLATINUM
Wohnanlage PLATINUM
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage PLATINUM
Wohnanlage PLATINUM
Bogazi, Nordzypern
von
$128,660
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 2
Zahlungsschema: Cortjard Platinum   Zahlen Sie 5.000 Pfund ein  35% – Anzahlung bei Vertragsunterzeichnung   45% - in Raten vor der Schlüsselübertragung   20% - nach dem Übertragen von Schlüsseln auf Raten für 1 Jahr   Liefertermine:   C1 – C2 – C3 – C4 – C5 …
Immobilienagentur
Риэлтор без границ
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen