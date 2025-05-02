  1. Realting.com
Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro

Tivat, Montenegro
von
$236,791
von
$4,519/m²
;
8
ID: 32887
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 18.11.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Tivat
  • Stadt
    Tivat

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Premiumklasse
  • Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
    Monolithischer Ziegel
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Heizen:

  • Individuelle Heizung

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Verleihung der Staatsbürgerschaft
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Tivat
Apartments for Sale in an Exclusive Complex, just a few minutes’ walk from Porto Montenegro and the center of Tivat.

Features:

  • Views of the green Župa Park

  • Modern architecture seamlessly integrated into nature

  • Spacious, bright apartments with terraces

  • Gated complex with landscaped design

Nearby:

  • Beach and promenade — 600 m

  • Old Port — 5 min walk

  • Tivat International Airport — 5 min by car

  • Schools, clinics, shops, and restaurants — within walking distance

Modern comfort in harmony with nature.

Our website: https://mng.estate/

Standort auf der Karte

Tivat, Montenegro
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Transport
Finanzen
Freizeit

Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Apartments for sale in an exclusive complex near Porto Montenegro
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$236,791
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
DOO MNG Built
Sprachen
English, Русский, Latviešu, Српски
Gehen
