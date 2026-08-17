  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Aschdod
  4. Wohnquartier Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city

Wohnquartier Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city

Aschdod, Israel
von
$970,060
;
2
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 39826
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 16.08.26

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Israel
  • Region / Bundesland
    Südbezirk
  • Nachbarschaft
    Unterbezirk Aschkelon
  • Stadt
    Aschdod
  • Adresse
    Rambam

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
Français Français
Take advantage of our opportunities to become owner in Ashdod. There are apartments that we visit... and some that we already imagine as our home. In the heart of Ashdod City, a luxurious residential complex of 3 buildings, redefining the experience of urban life. Smart design, neat finishes and an elegant atmosphere unite to create an ideal living environment, offering calm, comfort and luxury in complete harmony. Each apartment has been designed for your comfort and is extended by a generous outdoor space, balcony or terrace. Much more than an apartment: a real place of life where comfort, elegance and serenity meet daily. Enjoy a daily life facilitated by the proximity of everything that animates the City: shops, schools and services are accessible on foot. Perfectly connected, the residence allows you to reach every place in Ashdod via public transport. An ideal accessibility that simplifies daily life, practical and pleasant enhances the attractiveness of the residence. A choice of luxurious apartments of 3, 4 and 5 rooms. IDÉAL for Alya candidates, IDÉAL for an investment or just to live there. Secure a new apartment today with a low contribution and calmly prepare your Alya in the coming years. Exceptional financial conditions: Today, with only 20% to pay now. The balance 80% in 4 years, on delivery. No indexing. No price increase. No interest. Available: Apartment 3 rooms from 2.350.000 Nis Apartment 4 rooms from 2.870.000 Nis Apartment 5 rooms from 3.200.000 Nis Construction starts : 01/01/2027 Delivery : 01/01/2031 Exceptional financial conditions: Today, with only 20% to pay now. The balance 80% in 4 years, on delivery. No indexing. No price increase. No interest.

Standort auf der Karte

Aschdod, Israel
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Superbe 3 pieces dans une petite rue calme entre gordon et frishman
Tel-Aviv, Israel
von
$1,20M
Wohnviertel Emplacement ideal location saisonniere grand 4 pieces avec vue sur la mer dalet ashdod
Aschdod, Israel
Preis auf Anfrage
Wohnviertel Un vrai avantage permis valide et structure deja en place
Unterbezirk Petach Tikwa, Israel
von
$1,77M
Wohnviertel Magnifique 4 pieces renove avec ascenseur parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
von
$1,59M
Wohnviertel Penthouse dexception dans immeuble de standing
Tel-Aviv, Israel
von
$6,73M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnquartier Preparer votre futur et vivre au coeur de la city
Aschdod, Israel
von
$970,060
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnviertel Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Wohnviertel Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Wohnviertel Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Wohnviertel Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Wohnviertel Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Wohnviertel Appartement a louer a jerusalem moshava germanit
Jerusalem, Israel
von
$2,856
Klassifiziertes Gebäude, in einer ruhigen und grünen Straße. Einzigartige Wohnung mit authentischem Charakter von Jerusalem: hohe Decken, hell und geräumig. Erster Stock. • 3 Stück + Zwischengeschoss • ca. 60 m2 • 1 Badezimmer • Unmöbliert, außer Kühlschrank, Herd, Backofen und Kleiderschrank
Immobilienagentur
Immobilier.co.il
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Wohnviertel Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Wohnviertel Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Wohnviertel Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Wohnviertel Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Alle anzeigen Wohnviertel Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Wohnviertel Charmante maison renovee raanana kiriat sheret
Ra’anana, Israel
von
$1,86M
Charmantes Haus auf 2 Etagen. Eine erste Terrasse vor dem Haus und ein Garten auf der Rückseite mit Obstbäumen. Beruhige dich. 1. Ebene: großes Wohnzimmer mit Wohnbereich, Küche und Hauptschlafzimmer mit Blick auf den Garten. Obergeschoss: 3 große Schlafzimmer und Bürofläche, große Terrasse …
Immobilienagentur
Immobilier.co.il
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnviertel A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Wohnviertel A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Wohnviertel A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Wohnviertel A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Wohnviertel A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Wohnviertel A quelques minutes a pied de la mer 3 pieces a vendre tres luxueux entierement meuble et neuf avec parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
Preis auf Anfrage
Zum Verkauf, nur wenige Gehminuten vom Meer entfernt und in der Nähe des Hilton Hotels, im alten Norden von Tel Aviv: 3-Zimmer-Wohnung, sehr luxuriös, völlig neu, mit Standard-Parkplätzen. Komplett eingerichtet, einschließlich aller Miele Möbel und Geräte, und vieles mehr. Für weitere Inform…
Immobilienagentur
Immobilier.co.il
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen