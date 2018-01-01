  1. Realting.com
Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304

Denpasar, Indonesien
von
€90,584
;
4
Über den Komplex

Villa

  • Spacious swimming pool
  • 2 bedrooms


Area:
Building - 75 m²

Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²)

Income from renting:
Revenue per day: 125 $
Loading - 80 %
Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $
Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 36,000 $
Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,040 $ (32 %)
Payback - 3 years

Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.

Total expenses and taxes:
Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)
Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)
Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)

Conditions of ownership of real estate:
Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 20 years
Completion of construction: november 2023
 

District: Denpasar

Number of bedrooms: 2 bedrooms

Unique location: City

Objektdaten
Klasse
Klasse
Komfortklasse
Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
Typ der neuen Gebäudekonstruktion
Monolithisch
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
2023
Finishing-Optionen
Finishing-Optionen
Mit Innenausbau
Etagenzahl
Etagenzahl
2
Standort des Neubaus
