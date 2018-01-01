Villa na Bali v Denpasare No 304

Villa

Spacious swimming pool

2 bedrooms



Area:

Building - 75 m²



Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²)



Income from renting:

Revenue per day: 125 $

Loading - 80 %

Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $

Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 36,000 $

Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,040 $ (32 %)

Payback - 3 years



Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors.



Total expenses and taxes:

Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50)

Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50)

Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%)

Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%)



Conditions of ownership of real estate:

Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 20 years

Completion of construction: november 2023



District: Denpasar

Number of bedrooms: 2 bedrooms

Unique location: City