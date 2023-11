Denpasar, Indonesien

von €90,343

Kapitulation vor: 2023

Villa Spacious swimming pool 2 bedrooms Area: Building - 75 m² Price: 99,000 $ (1,320 $ per m²) Income from renting: Revenue per day: 125 $ Loading - 80 % Revenue per day taking into account the loading of the object - 100 $ Revenue per year taking into account the loading of the object - 36,000 $ Profit taking into account expenses and taxes per year - 32,040 $ (32 %) Payback - 3 years Expenses and taxes on the sale of the facility are calculated individually and depend on various factors. Total expenses and taxes: Notary fee 1% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Tax for sale of the object 11% (shares with the buyer 50/50) Profit tax for a resident of Indonesia (10%) Profit tax for non-resident of Indonesia (20%) Conditions of ownership of real estate: Land and real estate ownership - leasehold 20 years Completion of construction: november 2023 District: Denpasar Number of bedrooms: 2 bedrooms Unique location: City