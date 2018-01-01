Villa with a swimming pool and a panoramic view, Tala, Cyprus

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

We offer a villa with a swimming pool 8 x 4 m, a garden, a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains, and Paphos.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Double glazing
  • Central heating
  • Pre-installation for air conditioning
  • Fitted wardrobes
  • Solar panels
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet area, 10 minutes drive from Paphos.

  • School - 2 km
  • Beach - 3 km
  • Shops - 2 km
  • Bars - 3 km
  • Restaurants - 4 km
  • Paphos - 5 km
  • Peyia - 5 km
  • Coral Bay - 5 km
  • Golf course - 5 km
  • Marina - 5 km
  • Paphos Airport - 15 km
  • Larnaca Airport - 140 km
Empa, Cyprus

