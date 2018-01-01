  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Modern complex of villas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

Modern complex of villas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

Pafos, Cyprus
from
€567,000
;
6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer villas with large covered verandas.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the marina and the tourist area of Paphos, famous archeological and historic sites.

  • Polis - 35 minutes
  • Limassol - 40 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Marina - 6 minutes
  • Tombs of the Kings - 7 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • International school - 8 minutes
  • Highway - 6 minutes
  • Beach - 7 minutes
  • International airport - 15 minutes
  • Golf club - 20 minutes
New building location
Pafos, Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residence in a quiet premium residential area, close to the beach, Yeroskipou, Paphos, Cyprus
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
from
€395,000
Residential complex Villas with swimming pools in a residence with a green area, Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€1,20M
Residential complex Luxury complex of villas with rich infrastructure on the first sea line, Paphos, Cyprus
Androlikou, Cyprus
from
€3,10M
Residential complex New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€800,000
Residential complex Larnaca city centre - boutique city project with excellent two bedroom apartments
Pyrga, Cyprus
from
€210,000
You are viewing
Modern complex of villas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus
Pafos, Cyprus
from
€567,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex New complex of villas with picturesque views, Episkopi, Cyprus
Residential complex New complex of villas with picturesque views, Episkopi, Cyprus
Erimi, Cyprus
from
€450,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with parking spaces, gardens, picturesque views. Facilities and equipment in the house Air conditioning Alarm Underfloor heating Tile floor Laminated flooring in the bedrooms Location and nearby infrastructure Blue-Flag beach — 18 minutes (13.7 km) Paphos center — 16 minutes (10.5 km) Paphos harbour and promenade — 20 minutes (15 km) Shopping mall — 18 minutes (12.6 km) International private school — 15 minutes (11 km) Highway — 10 minutes (8.4 km) International airport — 220 minutes (23 km) Golf course — 5 minutes (3.5 km)
Residential complex New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Residential complex New residence with a parking near the beach, Larnaca, Cyprus
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
€485,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces. The residence features a parking, a roof-top terrace with a barbecue area. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Parquet Aluminium double-glazed windows Air conditioning Solar water heaters Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca, 2 minutes away from Mackenzie Beach.
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports complex in Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus
Residential complex Luxury apartments in the best residential complex with a port, a shopping area and a sports complex in Ayia Napa, Famagusta, Cyprus
Ayia Napa, Cyprus
from
€1,46M
Agency: TRANIO
An exclusive resort and residential complex located in an ecologically clean, picturesque natural environment with magnificent beaches, crystal clear sea, breathtaking views. The complex offers luxury apartments, a world-class yacht harbor with a full cycle of ship servicing, and a full-fledged coastal infrastructure. The two high-rise towers are T-shaped. There are 10 types of layouts to choose from. In addition, the complex has villas with private berths or access to the beach. The infrastructure of the complex includes round-the-clock administrator and concierge services, security, fitness and spa centers, shops and restaurants, swimming pools, kids club, gardens, beach service, parking and much more. Location and nearby infrastructure The complex located in the south-eastern part of the island and includes the official port of call for Cyprus, and there is a customs office in the harbor. Cyprus is strategically located in the Eastern Mediterranean at the crossroads of three continents - Europe, Asia and Africa. It is a safe harbor with picturesque nature, year-round sunshine, modern infrastructure, and a high standard of living.
Realting.com
Go