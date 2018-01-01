Modern complex of villas in the center of Paphos, Cyprus

We offer villas with parking spaces, gardens, picturesque views.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Alarm
Underfloor heating
Tile floor
Laminated flooring in the bedrooms
Location and nearby infrastructure
Blue-Flag beach — 18 minutes (13.7 km)
Paphos center — 16 minutes (10.5 km)
Paphos harbour and promenade — 20 minutes (15 km)
Shopping mall — 18 minutes (12.6 km)
International private school — 15 minutes (11 km)
Highway — 10 minutes (8.4 km)
International airport — 220 minutes (23 km)
Golf course — 5 minutes (3.5 km)
We offer apartments with parking spaces.
The residence features a parking, a roof-top terrace with a barbecue area.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Tile floor
Parquet
Aluminium double-glazed windows
Air conditioning
Solar water heaters
Video intercom
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the tourist area of Larnaca, 2 minutes away from Mackenzie Beach.
An exclusive resort and residential complex located in an ecologically clean, picturesque natural environment with magnificent beaches, crystal clear sea, breathtaking views. The complex offers luxury apartments, a world-class yacht harbor with a full cycle of ship servicing, and a full-fledged coastal infrastructure. The two high-rise towers are T-shaped. There are 10 types of layouts to choose from. In addition, the complex has villas with private berths or access to the beach. The infrastructure of the complex includes round-the-clock administrator and concierge services, security, fitness and spa centers, shops and restaurants, swimming pools, kids club, gardens, beach service, parking and much more.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The complex located in the south-eastern part of the island and includes the official port of call for Cyprus, and there is a customs office in the harbor. Cyprus is strategically located in the Eastern Mediterranean at the crossroads of three continents - Europe, Asia and Africa. It is a safe harbor with picturesque nature, year-round sunshine, modern infrastructure, and a high standard of living.