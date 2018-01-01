Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer villas with private swimming pools and parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Elevator
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the outskirts of Paphos, 300 meters from the sea, near all necessary infrastructure and an international school, a few minutes drive from the harbour and the promenade.
Nearest beach - 300 meters
Center of the city of Paphos - 6 minutes
Archeological sights - 5 minutes
Harbour and promenade - 8 minutes
Shopping mall - 7 minutes
Old town - 6 minutes
Highway - 15 minutes
Trilogy is high living in every sense – a trio of landmark beachfront buildings surrounding a bustling inner plaza, right in the heart of Limassol’s affluent waterfront. It is the largest mixed-use sky-rise development in the Mediterranean region, a place to live well, work hard and play, long after the Cyprus sun dips beyond the sea’s horizon.
Trilogy is as much an experience as it is a destination, somewhere and something that gathers people together to share everything that’s great about life on our sun-kissed shore. Brought to life by a world-class collaboration of architects, designers and developers, Trilogy is a unique opportunity to play a part in the city’s ever-changing story and begin an exciting new chapter of your own.
Apartment Types: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 bedrooms
Total Covered Area: 98 sq.m - 815 sq.m.
Price: €640,000 - €10,500,000
Price doesn't include VAT.
The new apartment complex “ Salsa ” is being built in Alsanzhak near the main road. The complex has a favorable location 1.5 km from Mare Monte Public Beach and Merit Hotel and Casino Network, within walking distance of the ILELİ supermarket, Iktisat Bank and a number of restaurants, markets, pharmacies and shops.
The complex includes 3 double-decker blocks, which house 42 apartments with gardens and rooftop terraces, a 17x7 m pool, and decorative pools.
Technical characteristics of the apartment:
Quality materials, TSE certificate
The warranty period for construction work is 1 year, the warranty period of the main load-bearing system is 5 years
Reinforced concrete and frame structure
Brick outer and inner walls ( 25 cm thick ).
Heat and waterproofing of roofs
Balcony doors and windows with double glazing, white PVC joinery.
All steps of the stairs are made of natural beige marble.
Aluminum stairwells and balcony railings.
Ceramic tile on the floors
plastered and painted white walls and ceilings
Kitchen cabinets are coated with profiled coating or MDF. ( Buyer can choose )
The kitchen countertop is coated with laminate.
Stainless steel kitchen sink.
Metal front door
American Press Doors
Mailboxes at the entrance gate.
Affiliate cabinets ( buyer can choose )
Television and telephone in all rooms.
The apartments on the ground floor will have a garden, and the apartments on the second floor will have a rooftop terrace.
Controlled input-output
Territory improvement
Pedestrian tracks
Parking
Lighting
Solar power ( Solar panel ).
Tank 2 tons for water and tank 0.5 tons for hot water on the roof.
Cost of the facility:
Apartment 1 + 1 ( 53 m2 ) – from 75 000 £
Payment Plan:
30% - Initial installment
70% - Interest-free installment for 12 months
Completion of construction – May 2023.
Call now!