  2. Cyprus
  3. Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, Cyprus

Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
from
€462,000
About the complex

We offer Mediterranean-style villas with swimming pools, roof-top gardens, parking spaces, gazeboes.

Plot areas - from 390 m2 to 807 m2.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Fireplace
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Tile floor
  • Aluminium windows with double glazing
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol.

  • Beach - 10 minutes
  • Marina - 10 minutes
  • Highway - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
  • Shopping malls - 10 minutes
  • Golf course - 35 minutes
Limassol, Cyprus

