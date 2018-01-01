Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, Cyprus

Kampi, Cyprus

from €75,000

Completion date: 2023

The new apartment complex “ Salsa ” is being built in Alsanzhak near the main road. The complex has a favorable location 1.5 km from Mare Monte Public Beach and Merit Hotel and Casino Network, within walking distance of the ILELİ supermarket, Iktisat Bank and a number of restaurants, markets, pharmacies and shops. The complex includes 3 double-decker blocks, which house 42 apartments with gardens and rooftop terraces, a 17x7 m pool, and decorative pools. Technical characteristics of the apartment: Quality materials, TSE certificate The warranty period for construction work is 1 year, the warranty period of the main load-bearing system is 5 years Reinforced concrete and frame structure Brick outer and inner walls ( 25 cm thick ). Heat and waterproofing of roofs Balcony doors and windows with double glazing, white PVC joinery. All steps of the stairs are made of natural beige marble. Aluminum stairwells and balcony railings. Ceramic tile on the floors plastered and painted white walls and ceilings Kitchen cabinets are coated with profiled coating or MDF. ( Buyer can choose ) The kitchen countertop is coated with laminate. Stainless steel kitchen sink. Metal front door American Press Doors Mailboxes at the entrance gate. Affiliate cabinets ( buyer can choose ) Television and telephone in all rooms. The apartments on the ground floor will have a garden, and the apartments on the second floor will have a rooftop terrace. Controlled input-output Territory improvement Pedestrian tracks Parking Lighting Solar power ( Solar panel ). Tank 2 tons for water and tank 0.5 tons for hot water on the roof. Cost of the facility: Apartment 1 + 1 ( 53 m2 ) – from 75 000 £ Payment Plan: 30% - Initial installment 70% - Interest-free installment for 12 months Completion of construction – May 2023. Call now!