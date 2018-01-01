Gated residence at 100 meters from the sea, Chloraka, Cyprus

We offer villas with panoramic views of the sea and the hills, swimming pools, large terraces and verandas, landscaped gardens, parking spaces.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Air conditioning
Underfloor heating
Floor-to-ceiling windows
Custom-made kitchens
KItchen appliances
Pre-installation for alarm
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located on the hill, close to the prestigious area of Coral Bay.
The residence features a large park, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground.
Completion - 1st quarter of 2024.
The property is located between a casino resort and a golf resort, close to the city center of Limassol and near a beach and a water park.
We offer villas with a panoramic view of the sea, the mountains and the surroundings.
It's possible to build a swimming pool and a roof-top garden for each house.
Completion - May, 2024.
The property is located in a quiet residential area, 3 minutes away from an international school and 10 minutes from Paphos Harbour.
City center - 5 km
Beach - 4 km
Airport - 15 km
Restaurant - 500 meters
Supermarket - 300 meters
School - 1.5 km
Golf course - 3 km
Mew marina - 7 km