Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Commercial real estate in Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
Prcanj
23
Kotor
22
Dobrota
9
Perast
7
Risan
4
Clear all
Commercial
Sutvara, Montenegro
Price on request
U5-134. Plot in Dub, KotorFor sale plot in Dub, Kotor Plot is located in the peaceful “new …
Hotel
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 6,850,000
K7-001. New luxury 5 star hotel in Morij, Kotor BayFor sale Luxurious hotel overlooking the …
Hotel 9 rooms
Kotor, Montenegro
9 Number of rooms
550 m²
€ 1,900,000
For sale is a hotel in the heart of the city of Kotor. The hotel is located in a Mediterrane…
Commercial
Sisici, Montenegro
€ 255,000
U4-288. Urbanized plot in RadanoviciFor sale a commercial or residential plot with an area o…
Commercial
Dobrota, Montenegro
€ 470,000
U5-120. Urbanized land in Dobrota, KotorFor sale Urbanized land in Dobrota, Kotor. &nbs…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 360,000
U9-1001. Urbanized plot in PrcanjPlot for sale in Kotor bay, Prcanj, Montenegro,…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
6 bath
440 m²
€ 1,650,000
The house is located in the Bay of Kotor, in a place called Markov Vrt, next to the Blue Bay…
Commercial
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 126,000
We offer for sale an urban plot of 1000 sq.m. with a panoramic view of the Tivat Bay. There …
Commercial
Radanovici, Montenegro
€ 188,000
Location: Dub, Kotor Land area: 1320 sq.m. House area: 49 sq.m. Price: 188000 euros We offe…
Commercial 2 bedrooms
Orahovac, Montenegro
2 bath
95 m²
€ 350,000
Location: Orahovac, Kotor bay House area: 95 sq.m. Plot area: 500 sq.m. Number of bedrooms: …
Hotel
Stoliv, Montenegro
1 630 m²
€ 2,700,000
Отель в Столиве (Которский залив, Черногория) Построен в 2006 г. Отремонтирован и усовершен…
Revenue house
Kotor Municipality, Montenegro
818 m²
€ 1,700,000
Revenue house
Kotor, Montenegro
500 m²
Number of floors 3
€ 1,350,000
Revenue house
Trojica, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 1,800,000
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
313 m²
€ 130,000
U5-119. Urbanized plot in StolivFor sale Urbanized plot in Stoliv For sale a plot of 325 me…
Commercial
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 565,950
U5-118. Urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor.For sale urbanized plot in Prcanj, Kotor. The plot h…
Commercial
Glavaticici, Montenegro
€ 110,000
U5-117. Urbanized plot with sea view in GlavaticiFor sale Urbanized plot with sea view in Gl…
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
260 m²
€ 205,000
NUM 594 Commercial real estate for sale in Risan, municipality of Kotor. Pizza restaura…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 950,000
NUM 818 Mini-hotel for sale in the area of Orahovac, in the Bay of Kotor. The facility wi…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
400 m²
€ 630,000
NUM 1972 The villa is located on the coast of Kotor Bay, in the region Dobrota, two kilom…
Hotel 28 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
1 630 m²
Price on request
NUM 2348 Hotel for sale situated on the front line in Stoliv, Boko-Kotorska Bay. The area of…
Hotel 7 bedrooms
Kotor, Montenegro
160 m²
€ 1,500,000
NUM 2687 Three-storey mini-hotel is for sale in Dobrota, near the town of Kotor. The buil…
Hotel 4 bedrooms
Prcanj, Montenegro
379 m²
€ 285,000
NUM 4043 House for sale in Prcanj, not far from the sea. The house area is 150 m2 and the …
Hotel 11 bedrooms
Perast, Montenegro
1 000 m²
€ 4,400,000
NUM 4361 A hotel for sale located in the small baroque town of Perast, which is under the…
Commercial 8 bedrooms
Stoliv, Montenegro
165 m²
€ 425,000
The object code is 1.26.2.10578 Three-storey house in the Table on the first coastline. Stol…
Commercial
Kotor, Montenegro
24 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 100,000
K5-001. Commercial premises, in the center of KotorFor sale Commercial premises - ground flo…
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 137,500
U2-325. Urbanized Plot in TivatUrbanized plot for sale in Tivat riviera, Kavac, Montenegro.&…
Commercial
Morinj, Montenegro
€ 240,000
U9-125. Sea View Urbanized Plot in MorinjThe land for the construction of two houses is loca…
Commercial
Risan, Montenegro
€ 600,000
U2-346. Urbanized plot in the Boka Kotor BayFor sale is an urbanized panoramic plot of 5000 …
Commercial
Trojica, Montenegro
2 063 m²
€ 269,000
U2-348. Urbanized plot overlooking the Bay of KotorFor sale urbanized plot with sea views in…
