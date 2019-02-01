Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Telsiai County, Lithuania

8 properties total found
Commercial in Mazeikiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Mazeikiai, Lithuania
19 m² 1 Floor
€ 8,000
Brick garage for sale in the old town near Burba g. 5 house, safe environment, metal doors, …
Commercial in Pabalve, Lithuania
Commercial
Pabalve, Lithuania
1 149 m² 1 Floor
€ 49,000
Commercial premises for sale in Telšiai district. Will think for a km. The premises can be a…
Commercial in Kuliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Kuliai, Lithuania
6 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 500,000
Grain warehouse, mill, two farms, and land under plots are sold. Grain warehouse – area abou…
Commercial in Sakalai I, Lithuania
Commercial
Sakalai I, Lithuania
1 204 m² 1 Floor
€ 70,000
Pig farm for sale ( is currently empty ). 1,000 pigs can be stored on the farm at once. Pric…
Commercial in Varkaliai, Lithuania
Commercial
Varkaliai, Lithuania
10 000 m² 1 Floor
€ 600,000
Farms with administrative building, pig slaughterhouse and autoservis are sold. The plot inc…
Commercial in Telsiai, Lithuania
Commercial
Telsiai, Lithuania
1 204 m² Number of floors 1
€ 70,000
Pig farm for sale (currently empty). The farm can hold 1 000 pigs at a time. The price of t…
Commercial in Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
Commercial
Plunges rajono savivaldybe, Lithuania
12 800 m² Number of floors 1
€ 600,000
Farms with an administrative building, a pig slaughterhouse, and a garage for sale. The site…
Commercial in Plunge, Lithuania
Commercial
Plunge, Lithuania
Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
Meat processing business for sale. About 10 tons of meat are processed in one shift, 10 empl…
