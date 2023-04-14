Italy
Hotels for sale in Tuscany, Italy
Arezzo
1
Florence
1
Livorno
1
Unione dei comuni della Versilia
1
13 properties total found
New
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Livorno, Italy
6 Number of rooms
1 050 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1184. В Ливорно выставлен на продажу отель класса люксОсобняк в стиле либерти, построенн…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms
2 225 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
950 m²
€ 5,000,000
LD-1305. В Кастильончелло продается отель класса люксЭксклюзивный отель у моря в Кастильонч…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Castiglioncello, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 9,400,000
VB-050318-1. Вилла в Тоскане, Италия Эксклюзивная историческая вилла расположена в Тоскане…
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Forte dei Marmi, Italy
6 Number of rooms
€ 11,000,000
TIV-00885.00002. Уютный отель 4* у берегов Тосканы4* отель в очень тихом районе города в 200…
Hotel
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
SEE ( FLORENCE, TOSKANA ) // FLOQUE FOR ROOMS 3000 KVM // VILLA 750 KV M // APART-OTEL 600 K…
Hotel 10 bedrooms
Pisa, Italy
20 Number of rooms
800 m²
Number of floors 2
Price on request
SAN MINIATO // 800 KV M // 4 APARTMENT // 10 SPALES // 13 BATH ROOMS // PROFESSIONAL COOKE /…
Hotel
Siena, Italy
Price on request
Siena ( Tuscany ) // Villa 2650 m2 // 65 ha of land // olive grove // olive oil production /…
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 500 m²
Number of floors 3
Price on request
MONTAG1 > TOSKANA ( // HOTEL FOR 20 NUMBERS // HAND OF OLIVE // BASSIN // CENTER SPA // HEAD…
Hotel 18 bedrooms
Lucca, Italy
1 350 m²
Price on request
LUKKA // GARDEN 3.5 GA // PARTICIPANT 50 GA // OLIVATIVE HAND // MAIN VILLA // 18 SPALES // …
Hotel
Lucca, Italy
Price on request
The medieval estate on the hills of Lucca was transformed into profitable real estate - an a…
Hotel 8 bedrooms
Arezzo, Italy
6 bath
500 m²
€ 800,000
Villa in Italy & # 8212; it is a country residence in Tuscany consisting of 4 apartments dr…
Hotel 12 bedrooms
Castagneto Carducci, Italy
12 bath
560 m²
€ 2,400,000
