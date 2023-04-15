Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Italy
  3. Tuscany
  4. Metropolitan City of Florence
  5. Hotels

Hotels for sale in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

Florence
1
Hotel To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Hotel 5 bedroomsin Florence, Italy
Hotel 5 bedrooms
Florence, Italy
6 Number of rooms 2 225 m²
€ 13,000,000
LD-1227. Отельный комплекс класса люкс в окрестностях ФлоренцииЭтот роскошный отель находит…
Hotelin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Hotel
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
3 000 m²
Price on request
SEE ( FLORENCE, TOSKANA ) // FLOQUE FOR ROOMS 3000 KVM // VILLA 750 KV M // APART-OTEL 600 K…
Hotel 20 bedroomsin Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
Hotel 20 bedrooms
Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy
2 500 m² Number of floors 3
Price on request
MONTAG1 > TOSKANA ( // HOTEL FOR 20 NUMBERS // HAND OF OLIVE // BASSIN // CENTER SPA // HEAD…

Properties features in Metropolitan City of Florence, Italy

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir