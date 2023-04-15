Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Bergamo, Italy

3 properties total found
Hotel 24 bedroomsin Cavernago, Italy
Hotel 24 bedrooms
Cavernago, Italy
1 054 m²
Price on request
Family hotel located directly on the lake. Area 1054 sq.m, 24 rooms, dining room, bar restau…
Hotelin Cavernago, Italy
Hotel
Cavernago, Italy
€ 3,600,000
We offer a 4-star hotel on Lake Garda. 25 rooms, a bar open to external visitors, a restaur…
Hotelin Cavernago, Italy
Hotel
Cavernago, Italy
€ 1,000,000
Small hotel with a bar and restaurant.The building consists of three floors + ground floor, …

