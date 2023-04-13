Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Transdanubia
  4. Offices

Offices for Sale in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

Sopron
2
Soproni jaras
2
Office To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Officein Sopron, Hungary
Office
Sopron, Hungary
57 m²
€ 84,574
New service providing house being built in Sopron 2.emeletén,2 conference room offices, gk. …
Officein Sopron, Hungary
Office
Sopron, Hungary
457 m²
€ 346,956
Sopron on a suburb's frequented part 457 nm ones, liftman office block, with hall garage sal…

Properties features in Western Transdanubia, Hungary

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir