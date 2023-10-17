Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Croatia
  4. Manufactures

Manufacture Buildings in Croatia

сommercial property
245
restaurants
11
hotels
37
offices
16
investment properties
39
warehouses
6
shops
23
commercial property
4
Manufacture To archive
Clear all
3 properties total found
Manufacture 20 rooms in Samobor, Croatia
Manufacture 20 rooms
Samobor, Croatia
Rooms 20
Area 8 200 m²
Samobor Production and storage space with a total area of 8,200 m2 built in 3 buildings on …
€5,70M
Manufacture 1 room in Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Manufacture 1 room
Kastel Stafilic, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 3 060 m²
Kastela, Kastel Stafilic Fully equipped greenhouse - in operation, area: 3.060m2 Total lan…
Price on request
Manufacture 1 room in Pupnat, Croatia
Manufacture 1 room
Pupnat, Croatia
Rooms 1
Area 180 m²
Korčula, Račišće, we are selling a business building of 180m2, in the nature of an oil mill …
€150,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir