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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 2
Separate villa in the center of the capital of the Kingdom of Cambodia.Fully ready to live. …
$220,000
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Agency
Consulting VP Park SRL
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