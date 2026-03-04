Show property on map Show properties list
7 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 108 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវិឡាទោលសម្រាប់លក់ (Queen A Villa) 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី ជុីបម៉ុង (Park Land 6A) 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 5…
$520,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 334 m²
Floor 2
This spacious 2‑story house is located in the fast-growing Sangkat Chroy Changvar, convenien…
$1,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 198 m²
📣📣 ផ្ទះវិឡាភ្លោះលក់បន្ទាន់ 📍ទីតាំង: បុរី The Flora 6A 💲តម្លៃថ្មី: 158,000$ (ចរចា) ▶️ទំហំផ្ទះ…
$158,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 3
Indulge in the serene villa lifestyle in the heart of Chraoy Chongvar, Preaek Ta Sek, Phnom …
$195,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 800 m²
Floor 2
Discover an exceptional investment and lifestyle opportunity along the picturesque Mekong Ri…
$1,40M
Villa 9 bedrooms in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 9 bedrooms
Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 9
Area 451 m²
Floor 3
This 3-storey villa sits on a land size of 15.3m x 29.5m (451.35sqm) with a house size of 8m…
$400,000
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 571 m²
Floor 3
This spacious three-storey villa is now available for sale in the peaceful and rapidly devel…
$1,04M
