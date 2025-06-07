Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sihanoukville, Cambodia

apartments
3
3 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$81,290
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$47,088
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Sihanoukville, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 113 m²
Floor 19/38
Luxury apartment with ocean views in Sihanoukville!Modern premium residential complex on Otr…
$125,630
