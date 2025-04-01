Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khaet Preah Sihanouk
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia

apartments
5
5 properties total found
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$211,822
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
Platinum Coast is the premier real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. This ex…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 35 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$74,419
Studio apartment in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Studio apartment
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 67 m²
First mover advantage New Landmark in Sihanoukville, Cambodia Up to 10 years of Guarante…
$211,822
Penthouse in Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Penthouse
Khaet Preah Sihanouk, Cambodia
Area 519 m²
Platinum Coast, an extraordinary real estate project in Sihanoukville New City at Ream. Imag…
$1,10M
