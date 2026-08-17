Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Mukh Kampul District
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Monthly rent of villas in Mukh Kampul District, Cambodia

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Mukh Kampul District, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Mukh Kampul District, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 192 m²
Floor 2
Discover comfortable family living in this elegant Queen Villa located in Borey Amory 7 Maka…
$800
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go