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Houses in Kien Svay District, Cambodia

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2 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Koki commune, Cambodia
Villa 5 bedrooms
Koki commune, Cambodia
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 025 m²
Own your very own private paradise with this 2025 sqm property containing a fully furnished …
$1,35M
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3 bedroom house in Kien Svay District, Cambodia
3 bedroom house
Kien Svay District, Cambodia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 1 095 m²
Floor 2
ផ្ទះលំហែរ បែបទំនើប ថ្មីស្រឡាង ទីតាំង ស្ងប់ស្ងាត់ល្អ អាចដាក់ ជួលបានតម្លៃខ្ពស់ ជាប្រចាំខែ ប្រច…
$500,000
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