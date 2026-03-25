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Condos in Khan Russey Keo, Cambodia

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7 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 14
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this One-Bedroom, One-Bath…
$64,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Russey Keo, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Located in Khan Russey Keo , this spacious two-bedroom apartment offers a total floor area o…
$150,000
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Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 6
🏢 PARK LAND CONDO TK – Modern 1 Bedroom 💰 For Sale: $58,000 | 🔥 Also for Rent: $350/month ✨ …
$58,000
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OneOne
Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this Two-Bedroom, Two-Bath…
$94,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 7
Experience the perfect blend of style, security, and comfort with this Two-Bedroom, Two-Bath…
$88,000
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Condo 2 bedrooms in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 2 bedrooms
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 5
🔥 Urgent Sale at Park Land Condo TK! Drop Only $25,000 can move in – Fully Furnished & New D…
$92,000
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Nils OttNils Ott
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Tuol Sangkae 2, Cambodia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 18
Chip Mong ខុនដូរលក់បន្ទាន់🔥 ‼️‼️ FOR SALE $53,000 បន្ទប់គេង ១ នៅផាកលែនឌីខេ 🔥 - ONE Bedroom -…
$53,000
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