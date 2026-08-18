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Monthly rent of villas in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia

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1 property total found
4 bedroom Villa in Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
4 bedroom Villa
Khan Pou Senchey, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 588 m²
Floor 3
Experience comfortable living in this large 3-storey villa house for rent located in Pur Sen…
$880
per month
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