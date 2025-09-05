Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Dangkao
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Khan Dangkao, Cambodia

2 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
4-Bedroom Villa for Sale at Borey Chankiri, Phnom Penh Step into a more peaceful and fulfill…
$299,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sangkat Prek Kampeus, Cambodia
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 50 m²
This Kon Kat Laor Villa (v2) is now up for sale at Borey Chankiri, the place to be if it’s a…
$130,000
