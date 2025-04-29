Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Chroy Changvar
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Khan Chroy Changvar, Cambodia

1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 45
FREEHOLD designer fully furnished apartments for sale located in the centre of Phnom Penh, o…
$179,132
