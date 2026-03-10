Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of villas in Khan Chbar Ampov, Cambodia

2 properties total found
5 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
5 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Floor 3
This elegant three-story villa offers spacious living areas filled with natural light, creat…
$6,500
per month
7 bedroom villa in Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
7 bedroom villa
Ta Ngov Kandal, Cambodia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Floor 2
This elegant Queen Villa is located in Borey Peng Huoth Beong Snor and is available for rent…
$5,000
per month
