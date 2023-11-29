Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Commercial
  4. Vienna
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Vienna, Austria

сommercial property
16
Office To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Office 6 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Office 6 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 334 m²
Floor 5/2
A spacious penthouse is for sale in the 3rd district of Vienna, right next to the Rennweg S-…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Office 1 bathroom in Vienna, Austria
Office 1 bathroom
Vienna, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 6
This property is located in the 1st district of Vienna. It overlooks the south and is locate…
€1,32M
Leave a request
Office in Vienna, Austria
Office
Vienna, Austria
€550,000
Leave a request
Office 3 rooms with rent in Vienna, Austria
Office 3 rooms with rent
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
An office is for sale or rent in a very central and easily accessible location in Vienna. 21…
€700,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir