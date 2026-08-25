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Сommercial property in Vienna, Austria

;
hotels
4
offices
7
shops
3
23 properties total found
Office 110 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 110 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 110 m²
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$773 247
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Hotel 8 100 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 8 100 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 150
Area 8 100 m²
A hotel with a management company with a long lease agreement with a central location in Vie…
$40,34M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Office 36 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 36 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 36 m²
Floor 1
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$254 281
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Office 279 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 279 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 279 m²
Floor 1
ThaliastraßeThis representative office in a well maintained old building from approx. 1899 o…
$967 943
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Hotel 3 592 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 3 592 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 35
Area 3 592 m²
Floor -2/4
14. District PenzingThe Nest Natur Hostel is located in the 14. district Penzing, right at J…
$18,45M
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Apartment house in Vienna, Austria
Apartment house
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 900 m²
The property in question is a corner tenement house from the turn of the century. The street…
$15,09M
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TekceTekce
Office 103 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 103 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 103 m²
Floor 1
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$716 611
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Commercial property in Vienna, Austria
Commercial property
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
The 300-year-old building is located in an exceptional location between the Wienerwald at th…
$1,85M
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Investment 215 m² in Vienna, Austria
Investment 215 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 215 m²
After decades of family ownership, this multi-family house in need of renovation is sold in …
$580 659
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Office 403 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 403 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 403 m²
Location. In an excellent location in the 4th district of Vienna, on the charming street of…
$2,88M
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Small apartment in Hutteldorf in Vienna, Austria
Small apartment in Hutteldorf
Vienna, Austria
Area 30 m²
Small apartment in need of renovation in a beautiful, renovated old building A small, fine 1…
$127 690
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Beautiful Apartment House in Vienna, Austria
Beautiful Apartment House
Vienna, Austria
Area 835 m²
Beautiful apartment house in good condition 12 apartments with balcony 1 garage space …
$6,17M
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Hotel 3 591 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 3 591 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 3 591 m²
$21,16M
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Shop in Vienna, Austria
Shop
Vienna, Austria
Tenants: on requestUtility area: about 200.0 m2Rental income (net) per year: 51,336.48 euros…
$1,16M
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Commercial property 914 m² in Vienna, Austria
Commercial property 914 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 914 m²
Commercial space is offered for sale in a central and easily accessible district in Vienna. …
$2,55M
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Very Beautiful Apartment House in Vienna, Austria
Very Beautiful Apartment House
Vienna, Austria
Area 839 m²
Very beautiful old building rental property approximately 830 m² with 20 existing apartme…
$3,76M
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Office 218 m² in Vienna, Austria
Office 218 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
An office is for sale or rent in a very central and easily accessible location in Vienna. 21…
$858 349
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Insurance company office with a high yield, Vienna, 21st district in Vienna, Austria
Insurance company office with a high yield, Vienna, 21st district
Vienna, Austria
Insurance company office with a high yield, Vienna, 21st district. Usable area: about 235.0…
$622 620
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Motorcycle showroom, Vienna, 2nd district, 5% return in Vienna, Austria
Motorcycle showroom, Vienna, 2nd district, 5% return
Vienna, Austria
Usable area: approx. 780.00 m² (+ 70 m² basement).  Rental income (net) per year: 127,000 E…
$2,82M
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Small Apartment House With Potential in Vienna, Austria
Small Apartment House With Potential
Vienna, Austria
Area 500 m²
Apartment house with potential - 7 apartments - Potential through rent increase upon…
$2,95M
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A modern hotel in one of the central locations of Vienna in Vienna, Austria
A modern hotel in one of the central locations of Vienna
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 165
Area 950 m²
A modern hotel in one of the central locations of Vienna, with 160 rooms & suites, restauran…
$83,67M
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Hotel 8 500 m² in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 8 500 m²
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 150
Area 8 500 m²
Hotel with a management company with a long lease agreement with a central location in Vienn…
$41,19M
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Agency
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Shop in Vienna, Austria
Shop
Vienna, Austria
Tenant(s): Asian supermarket chain, major tea retailers, underground parking lotsCommercial …
$3,22M
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