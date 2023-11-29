Show property on map Show properties list
Commercial real estate in Vienna, Austria

Investment in Vienna, Austria
Investment
Vienna, Austria
Area 1 802 m²
Attention property developer !!! Small, non-existent interest house either for development o…
€1,40M
Office 6 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Office 6 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 334 m²
Floor 5/2
A spacious penthouse is for sale in the 3rd district of Vienna, right next to the Rennweg S-…
€3,60M
Commercial 1 bathroom in Vienna, Austria
Commercial 1 bathroom
Vienna, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 107 m²
This bright, loft-like basement object thanks to the above-average room height and open floo…
€139,000
Office 1 bathroom in Vienna, Austria
Office 1 bathroom
Vienna, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 131 m²
Number of floors 6
This property is located in the 1st district of Vienna. It overlooks the south and is locate…
€1,32M
Office in Vienna, Austria
Office
Vienna, Austria
€550,000
Shop in Vienna, Austria
Shop
Vienna, Austria
A shopping center for sale in one of the largest shopping areas in Vienna, with large and we…
€14,00M
Office 3 rooms with rent in Vienna, Austria
Office 3 rooms with rent
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 3
Area 218 m²
Number of floors 1
An office is for sale or rent in a very central and easily accessible location in Vienna. 21…
€700,000
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vienna, Austria
Area 450 m²
The famous restaurant with a 30-year history is located in the heart of the cultural capital…
€2,90M
Hotel 77 rooms in Vienna, Austria
Hotel 77 rooms
Vienna, Austria
Rooms 77
Area 3 591 m²
€20,00M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vienna, Austria
Area 446 m²
A great shop is located in the centre of Vienna, Austria. The store, located in the 9th dist…
€1,000,000
Commercial near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены in Vienna, Austria
Commercial near infrastructure, with    Коммуникации проведены
Vienna, Austria
Area 76 m²
The 76 square metre cafe is located on the ground floor near the Ottakringer Brewery in Vien…
€172,000
Commercial with garage, in city center, with internet in Vienna, Austria
Commercial with garage, in city center, with internet
Vienna, Austria
The residential project is located in the 22 district of Vienna near the Old Danube, Austria…
€1,20M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vienna, Austria
The cozy cafe is located in the heart of Vienna. It is rented indefinitely with the right to…
€200,000
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center in Vienna, Austria
Commercial real estate with furniture, with air conditioning, in city center
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 48
Area 4 200 m²
The unique boutique hotel is located in the heart of the Forest of Vienna, Austria. The hote…
€2,50M
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet in Vienna, Austria
Commercial with furniture, with air conditioning, with internet
Vienna, Austria
Bedrooms 5
Area 241 m²
The apartments are located in the center of Vienna, in the 6th district, 300 m from the famo…
€800,000
