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Investment Properties for Sale in Vienna, Austria

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Investment 215 m² in Vienna, Austria
Investment 215 m²
Vienna, Austria
Area 215 m²
After decades of family ownership, this multi-family house in need of renovation is sold in …
$580 659
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