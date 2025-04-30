Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Lower Austria
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Lower Austria, Austria

Klosterneuburg
3
Baden
3
House 10 rooms in Glinzendorf, Austria
House 10 rooms
Glinzendorf, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 600 m²
Exclusive living in Glinzendorf, Lower Austria - Welcome to your dream home! Are you look…
$1,59M
7 room house in Buchbach, Austria
7 room house
Buchbach, Austria
Rooms 7
Area 5 m²
This magnificent property boasts 241 square meters of living space spread across three floor…
$691,779
5 room house in Korneuburg, Austria
5 room house
Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 520 m²
Welcome to the house of your dreams in Korneburg, Lower Austria! This amazing villa fascinat…
$2,48M
