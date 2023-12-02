Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Gemeinde Edlitz

Residential properties for sale in Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria

1 property total found
Villa 10 rooms in Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria
Villa 10 rooms
Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a plot of approx. 1385 m2 with a house of approx. 300 m2. The property has undev…
€620,000
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Gemeinde Edlitz, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir