Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Austria
  3. Residential
  4. Bezirk Korneuburg

Residential properties for sale in Bezirk Korneuburg, Austria

Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien
15
Gemeinde Korneuburg
4
Gemeinde Stockerau
4
32 properties total found
3 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
3 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
€355,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
3 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 54 m²
€355,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
2 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
€289,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Tresdorf, Austria
Apartment
Tresdorf, Austria
€495,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
5 room house
Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 123 m²
€592,000
Leave a request
House in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
House
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Area 90 m²
€379,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room house
Gemeinde Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€629,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
8 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 233 m²
€738,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
5 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 267 m²
€1,75M
Leave a request
Apartment 1 bathroom in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Apartment 1 bathroom
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
€298,600
Leave a request
9 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
9 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 4
Area 304 m²
This turn-of-the-century villa is sold in a central location in Langenzersdorf, it is curren…
€2,15M
Leave a request
House 2 bathrooms in Langenzersdorf, Austria
House 2 bathrooms
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
€590,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Grossrussbach, Austria
5 room house
Grossrussbach, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 234 m²
€460,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
6 room house
Gemeinde Stockerau, Austria
Rooms 6
Area 300 m²
BEAUTIFUL BORROOM OR TWO-SAMILY HOUSE with GARTENIDYLLE and KACHELÖFEN AND POOL IN CENTRAL L…
€684,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Langenzersdorf, Austria
5 room house
Langenzersdorf, Austria
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Here you can visit this property online: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=S9te75d5MS2 This…
€455,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 392 m²
€227,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 612 m²
€223,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 122 m²
€228,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
3 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 542 m²
€336,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 392 m²
€222,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 122 m²
€228,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 792 m²
Over 80 newly built investor and condominiums with open spaces, such as a terrace, balcony o…
€255,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 792 m²
Over 80 newly built investor and condominiums with open spaces, such as a terrace, balcony o…
€252,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 612 m²
€228,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 392 m²
€227,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 492 m²
€227,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
2 room apartment
Gerasdorf bei Wien, Austria
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 792 m²
€239,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…
€599,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…
€589,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
4 room house
Gemeinde Korneuburg, Austria
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
This property is located in a very quiet location and yet very close to the center of Korneu…
€589,000
Leave a request

Property types in Bezirk Korneuburg

apartments
houses

Properties features in Bezirk Korneuburg, Austria

with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir