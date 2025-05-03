  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. PRO TEAM ESTATE

PRO TEAM ESTATE

Turkey, Muratpasa
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2014
On the platform
On the platform
9 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Türkçe
Website
Website
proteamestate.ru
About the agency

We are a licensed real estate agency operating in Turkey since 2014. All these years we have been providing a full range of real estate services: sale, purchase, rental of residential and commercial real estate.Experienced managers of our company are well proficient not only in construction and real estate trends, but also have analytical knowledge that helps them select investment-friendly properties for our clients who come to us for profitable investments.

And for those who are ready to move, live or have a long vacation, we have formed our own universal system for providing high-quality after-sales services and we can safely say that this is what distinguishes us from others and what binds us to our job.  For these reasons, we are appreciated and many clients come back to us lots of times. We are in touch 24 hours with our clients, not only in the process of selection and registration, but also after the transaction.

The main task of the company is to find the most profitable solution in the choice of real estate for each client, as well as to provide confidence and peace of mind in preparation of official documents and legal support of the transaction.

Şirketin temel görevi, her müşteri için gayrimenkul seçiminde en karlı çözümü bulmak, resmi evrakların hazırlanması ve işlemin hukuki desteği konusunda güven ve gönül rahatlığı sağlamaktır.

Services

HOW WE ARE WORKING

One manager will work with you from the first call to our company and until going to the doctor or placing the child in school. And it will definitely be a specialist who speaks the same language with you. For us, it is most important to fully immerse yourself in working with the client, so we practice an individual approach and obligatory bringing to a result that fully satisfies all your requests and wishes. You can read more about our approach in the reviews 

  • The list of our main services:
  • Real estate from developers
  • Resellers
  • Investment property
  • Rental of property
  • Obtaining a residence permit in Turkey
  • Registration of documents for Turkish citizenship
  • Sightseeing online tours

There are more than 1000 real estate objects in our catalog. The database is updated and replenished daily, which helps us to make selections from several options for any request.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 14:15
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 18:00
Sunday
09:00 - 18:00
Our agents in Turkey
Berkay Onal
Berkay Onal
296 properties
Agencies nearby
Ünal İnşaat Antalya
Turkey, Mediterranean Region
Company's year of foundation 2010
Residential property 9 Lands 1
Our company has been working in Antalya for 10 years. We are a real estate agency where you can always find the right options for you. Our experienced and friendly staff will be pleased.advise you on any issues. Our two branches are located in Antalya, the districts of Kepez and Doshemalty.O…
Leave a request
Inhouseglobal
Turkey, Marmara Region
Residential property 8
Inhouse Global is a real estate consulting company whose professional team of experts provides foreigners with various real estate investment services. The experts give a comprehensive support throughout the whole process of a transaction. Our team is multilingual: we speak Turkish, English,…
Leave a request
Mercury Group Turkey
Turkey, Mahmutlar
Residential property 18 Long-term rental 2 Short-term rental 1
Leave a request
Irlanya Homes
Turkey, Yaylalı
Company's year of foundation 2003
Residential property 1
Irlanya Homes is an official registered trademark  and dealing with properties in Alanya province of Antalya city in Turkey known as one of the most profitable location in Europe to invest in (by “A place in the sun”) where you will find some incredible property bargains. Although our compan…
Leave a request
NWS INVEST
Turkey, Sisli
Company's year of foundation 2020
New buildings 2 Residential property 5
Welcome to Turkey! NWS INVEST is a licensed broker with a seasoned team. We offer turnkey services, individual property selection, help with adaptation, and after-sales service. Our lawyers will assist with obtaining citizenship and residency. We strive for a high level of service for every …
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go