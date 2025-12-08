  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. ELEMENTA

ELEMENTA

Niederkasseler Lohweg 20 40547 Dьsseldorf
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2014
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
About the agency

    • The head office of Element is located in Düsseldorf, Germany. In our company, you can easily purchase / sell commercial, residential properties, investment projects, and rental houses in Germany. Leave your properties for management in our company. We provide the following services for real estate transactions: Full support. Translation of documents, oral and written communication during meetings / with a notary Assistance in opening a bank account in Germany Management of your property for tax purposes (in cooperation with Steuerberater) Obtaining a tax number for foreign investors Searching for tenants / buyers Preparing any lease agreements Full management of your properties (Facility Management) Any repairs, from minor to major renovations We will manage your property Monthly / quarterly reports Rent recalculation Repairs If you are interested, we will provide you with all the information in the request

    •  
Services

    • Priority activity Rental of residential real estate Sale of residential real estate Sale/rental of commercial real estate Real estate management Additional services Orientation trip Land transactions Opening an account in a foreign bank Sale of a ready-made business Design Construction and contracting Legal support at all stages of purchasing real estate

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 06:08
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Moscow)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Germany
Ksenia Jakut
Ksenia Jakut
19 properties
Agencies nearby
ESTATE-SERVICE24
Germany, Frankfurt
Company's year of foundation 2008
Residential property 105 Сommercial properties 71
The real estate company ESTATE-SERVICE24, based in Frankfurt am Main, has many years of the successful experience. We help our clients around the world in the purchase of commercial real estate (hotels, street retails, supermarkets, development projects, apartment buildings, etc.) in Germany…
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch
Kaiser Estate GmbH
Germany, Bavaria
Company's year of foundation 2013
Сommercial properties 97
Kaiser Estate is: 100% safety. Only insured liquid real estate objects with a queue of lease takers, a full sellers and objects examination, inappropriate advice and lawyers’ mistakes insurance. Complex follow-up support. Throughout all the stages of the process, from the viewing app…
Leave a request
DEM GROUP GmbH
Germany, Dusseldorf
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 42 Сommercial properties 31 Lands 1
The DEM GROUP company specializes in the sale of real estate in Germany. Our company has been operating in the German real estate market for more than 10 years and helps our clients purchase: investment projects for the construction of low-rise housing in Germany with a yield of 7.5…
Leave a request
V.Mann GmbH
Germany, North Rhine-Westphalia
Company's year of foundation 2012
Residential property 2 Сommercial properties 3
Leave a request
'der land-makler'
Germany, Borrentin
Company's year of foundation 2016
Residential property 5 Сommercial properties 4 Long-term rental 1 Lands 1
Owner or. Provider / seller real estate (= advertiser for real estate) Initiator project 'soak seven' (multi-generation living, network with currently 10 properties) Operator of the land broker (DLM), specialized in the sale & brokerage of: commercial & residential real estate, mano…
Leave a request
Back Leave a request
Realting.com
Go