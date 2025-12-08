The head office of Element is located in Düsseldorf, Germany. In our company, you can easily purchase / sell commercial, residential properties, investment projects, and rental houses in Germany. Leave your properties for management in our company. We provide the following services for real estate transactions: Full support. Translation of documents, oral and written communication during meetings / with a notary Assistance in opening a bank account in Germany Management of your property for tax purposes (in cooperation with Steuerberater) Obtaining a tax number for foreign investors Searching for tenants / buyers Preparing any lease agreements Full management of your properties (Facility Management) Any repairs, from minor to major renovations We will manage your property Monthly / quarterly reports Rent recalculation Repairs If you are interested, we will provide you with all the information in the request
Priority activity Rental of residential real estate Sale of residential real estate Sale/rental of commercial real estate Real estate management Additional services Orientation trip Land transactions Opening an account in a foreign bank Sale of a ready-made business Design Construction and contracting Legal support at all stages of purchasing real estate