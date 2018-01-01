АнБ | Агентство недвижимости Барселона
C/ de Bailèn 124, 08009 Barcelona
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
Company description
936 94 05 14
C/ de Bailèn 124, 08009 Barcelona
Company Description: AnB is your reliable partner in the real estate market in Barcelona. We offer a full range of real estate services, including the purchase, sale and rental of real estate, as well as legal and financial advice. Thanks to our team of experienced professionals and our knowledge of the local market, we guarantee that your needs will be met with the highest level of professionalism and efficiency.
