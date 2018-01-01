VSP Nedvizhimost
Belarus, ул. Сурганова, 11-108, 220072 Минск
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2008
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Company description
The real estate agency “WSP” is your peace of mind guardian. There are many agencies providing apartment transaction services in Minsk. But we are the only ones who offer you to sell, buy or exchange first, and only after to pay for the service. Each object in the catalogue – an apartment, house or another real estate – has its price, description, map and characteristics. We do not charge any fees for advertising during the working process. We have no fines, no hidden fees. Professional realtors with solid experience check and process each chosen object.
Apartments
Houses
Commercial properties
Lands
