Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. England
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in England, United Kingdom

London
57
Tonbridge and Malling
6
East Devon
4
Cranbrook
4
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Situated on the 39th floor of the prestigious South Quay Plaza, this exquisite 2-bedroom, 2-…
$1,61M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Ealing, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Ealing, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Discover the perfect blend of modern design and serene natural beauty at this prestigious re…
$1,43M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Property types in England

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in England, United Kingdom

with Garage
with Garden
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go