  New apartments in a residential complex with golf courses, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€237,752
About the complex

The first-class residential complex includes 2 world-class golf courses, 4 restaurants, a park (more than 4 thousand trees), 15 lakes, 16 km of running and cycling paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • 15 min from EXPO 2020
  • 15 min from Dubai Marina
  • 15 min from Palm Jumeirah
