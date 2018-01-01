New apartments in a residential complex with golf courses, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE

The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a kids' playground, an outdoor cinema, shops and an entertainment area.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Marble countertops
Custom-made kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Mall - 17 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 17 minutes
Burj Al Arab - 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 22 minutes
Samana Waves Apartments – is an elite residence located in the heart of Dubai in the Jumeirah Village Circle. Project Developer – Samana International Real Estate Development.
The apartments in this 26-story complex are designed for those who prefer luxury and a little extravagance. Samana Waves Apartments for sale exhibited 213 residential facilities. These are modern duplexes and apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms. The facilities of this residence can provide everything that is necessary for a comfortable life, from a fully equipped kitchen to a private pool.
The following services and amenities are available for Samana Waves Apartments residents:
- a giant pool with water attractions;
- 2 gyms;
- sauna;
- steam bath;
- children's playground;
- terrace for relaxing by the pool;
- green zone;
- children's pool;
- a jacuzzi;
- parking services;
- barbecue area;
- bicycle and treadmills;
- sports ground;
- central conditioning;
- concierge services;
- parking;
- round-the-clock security.
Location:
Westar Vista Apartments and Prime Business Tower bus stops are within walking distance of the residence. Near Samana Waves Apartments there are such infrastructure and entertainment facilities:
- supermarkets Tudomart and Nine Star;
- City Center Me’aisem shopping center;
- Cafes and restaurants of Pide Keyfi, Sticky Rice and Al Karya Snack;
- Renaissance and Sunmarke schools;
- Medclinic Parkview Hospital;
- pharmacy LIFE Pharmacy;
- Dubai International Cricket Stadium;
- JVC Community Park.
It will take about half an hour to travel to Dubai International Airport by car or taxi. By public transport, the airport can be reached in an hour and a half. In turn, such attractions are located 15-20 minutes from Samana Waves Apartments:
- Dubai Miracle Garden – is one of the most beautiful and large gardens in the world.
- Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club – equestrian club, which regularly hosts prestigious international competitions and various events.
- Ski Dubai – indoor ski complex in the Mall of the Emirates shopping center.
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in ORB Tower, MBR City, Dubai.
Key Highlights;
Magnificently designed to suit your present-day lifestyle
Exclusive access to modern-day amenities & facilities
Residences to offer inspiring views of the surrounding areas
Attractive & feasible payment plan options
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,583 Sqft
Laundry area
Dressing
Terrace / Balcony
Dining & Retail outlet
Gym
Swimming pool
Kids play area
Leisure & Park
Restaurant & Cafe
Supermarket & Shopping area
Barbeque area
Green surrounding
School & Institute
Community Hall
Fitness centre
Running, Jogging & Cycling track
Sports court
Spa & Sauna room
