  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Modern high-rise residence Marina Arcade with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Modern high-rise residence Marina Arcade with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€3,39M
;
12
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious flats, lofts, penthouses, and also two- and three-level apartments.

Some apartments have private gardens and terraces with a jacuzzi.

The penthouses have spacious terraces with a view of Palm Jumeirah and the yacht marina.

The three-level apartments have private elevators, roof-top terraces and swimming pools.

The residence features a gym and a jogging track, a swimming pool 17 x 6 m, around-the-clock concierge service, video surveillance, a parking, a kids; playground and a pool.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Bosh appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher and washing machine)
  • Double glazing
  • Aluminium windows and doors
  • Air conditioning
  • Central gas system in the kitchen
  • Granite kitchen countertop
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in front of Media City, near public transport stops and metro stations.

  • Marina Mall - 5 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building Samana Mykonos Apartments
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Residential complex New residence Hamilton with a swimming pool and a park, Town Square, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€216,395
Residential complex New residence Rove Home with swimming pools and a co-working area, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€647,942
Residential complex The St Regis Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€771,576
Apartment building 3BR | Como Residence | Nakheel
Dubai, UAE
from
€7,94M
You are viewing
Modern high-rise residence Marina Arcade with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€3,39M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Apartment building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah
Apartment building 1BR | Lamaa | Jumeirah
Dubai, UAE
from
€445,000
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah, known as Lamaa by Meraas Key Highlights; Luxurious facades & gleaming views Natural outlook of the site to enjoy Classic arabesque architecture with modern interiors Prime location with access to key destination in a few mins Beautiful scenarios living in the exclusive residences as utmost luxury Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 736 Sqft Laundry area Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Dining & Retail outlet Health care centre Gym Kid’s play area Leisure & Park Restaurant & Cafe Barbeque Jogging, Cycling & Running track School Water activity Shopping & Supermarket Yoga & Medittaion Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284  
Residential complex Riviera AZURE
Residential complex Riviera AZURE
Dubai, UAE
from
€599,906
Area 61–653 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Azizi Riviera Azure — is a new project in MBR City, Dubai, which offers residential apartments located in the heart of Dubai. This condominium, decorated in the branded color scheme of Azizi Developer, is a luxurious enclave for family living. The complex is located in MBR City in Dubai, which provides residents with a centralized connection, where everything is easily accessible. Life in MBR City includes everything you need, as well as access to first-class hospitality and education services. Infrastructure: - children's playroom; - cafe; - laundry room; - cinema; - recreation area; - SPA center; - fitness room; - landscape design; - parking; - pool. Location: Riviera Azure — is a new development in MBR City, Dubai. The site offers easy access with three inputs and outputs of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Hessa Street. Get access to the Mall of the Emirates and Dubai Mall within 10 minutes of your hometown, while Dubai and Al Maktoum International Airport are within 35 minutes of the community. - Close to school; - Close to kindergarten; - Great location of the house; - View of the city; - Beautiful view. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!  
Apartment building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina
Apartment building Sobha Seahaven Apartments - Dubai Marina
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Sobha Realty
The complex will consist of three towers that will be built in an ultra-modern design with sea lines and careful attention to each detail, and will be addressed to Dubai Marina and the Persian Gulf. Once you admire the complex, dynamic architecture will make you fall in love with development. The design of Sobha Seahavens was influenced by luxury yachts, wind and sea. Apartments with 1-4 bedrooms are available for purchase among 67-story apartments Tower 1. The kitchens will be delivered fully furnished, with Miele plumbing, marble countertops and hard surfaces. Modern household appliances and smart home systems will also be available at Sobha Seahaven. Residents will have access to a landscape pool, sports fields, including a zone for yoga, aerobics and a skate park, as well as a health club, a sauna and steam rooms. Pets are allowed, as well as valet and concierge services.
Realting.com
Go