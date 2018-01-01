Modern high-rise residence Marina Arcade with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

We offer spacious flats, lofts, penthouses, and also two- and three-level apartments.

Some apartments have private gardens and terraces with a jacuzzi.

The penthouses have spacious terraces with a view of Palm Jumeirah and the yacht marina.

The three-level apartments have private elevators, roof-top terraces and swimming pools.

The residence features a gym and a jogging track, a swimming pool 17 x 6 m, around-the-clock concierge service, video surveillance, a parking, a kids; playground and a pool.

Bosh appliances (stove, fridge, dishwasher and washing machine)

Double glazing

Aluminium windows and doors

Air conditioning

Central gas system in the kitchen

Granite kitchen countertop

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in front of Media City, near public transport stops and metro stations.