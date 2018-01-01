Modern high-rise residence Marina Arcade with swimming pools and concierge service in the prestigious area of Dubai Marina, Dubai, UAE

We offer spacious flats, lofts, penthouses, and also two- and three-level apartments.
Some apartments have private gardens and terraces with a jacuzzi.
The penthouses have spacious terraces with a view of Palm Jumeirah and the yacht marina.
The three-level apartments have private elevators, roof-top terraces and swimming pools.
The residence features a gym and a jogging track, a swimming pool 17 x 6 m, around-the-clock concierge service, video surveillance, a parking, a kids; playground and a pool.Facilities and equipment in the house
The property is located in front of Media City, near public transport stops and metro stations.