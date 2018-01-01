New residence Arbor View with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €595,311

93 m² 1

Completion date: 2026

Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Luxury apartment in the coastal complex Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences on Dubai Islands. The residence is equipped with a balcony or terrace, fitted wardrobes, equipped kitchens and household appliances. All residents of the Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences complex get the opportunity to enjoy world-class service, including: concierge, doorman, valet, security guard, services in common areas, cleaning and Wi-Fi throughout. Residence owners automatically become participants in the Accor bonus program with VVip status, and will also be able to use a separate holiday room for residents and property insurance. Location: 10 – 20 minutes - Gold Market, Infinity Bridge, Etihad Museum, Cruise Terminal, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). 25 – 40 minutes - Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Marina. Payment Plan: 20% - booking 60% - under construction 20% - upon completion The expected return on investment is approximately 3% or higher. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!