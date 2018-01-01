New residence Arbor View with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
DG1 Living – is a 20-story premium complex from DarGlobal, located along the Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay. For purchase, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms are available. Each residence will have a balcony, and in a property with three bedrooms, a room for servants will be provided for maximum convenience of the owners.
Infrastructure:
- BBQ area;
- Parking;
- Pedestrian tracks;
- Pool;
- Common area with pool;
- Fitness room.
Location:
Business Bay residents can reach Downtown Dubai in 10 minutes, and the famous Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport can be reached by car in 20-25 minutes. The nearest bus stops are — Binary Tower 1, as well as the Business Bay metro station, which is a 10-15 minute walk.
Families with children can attend nearby schools: Blossom Business Bay Kindergarten, Learning Tree Kree Kids Kids Kids Kids Kids Kids, as well as JSS Private School and Global Indian International School. Business Bay has many entertainment centers that can be reached by car in just a few minutes from home.
Luxury apartment in the coastal complex Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences on Dubai Islands.
The residence is equipped with a balcony or terrace, fitted wardrobes, equipped kitchens and household appliances.
All residents of the Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences complex get the opportunity to enjoy world-class service, including: concierge, doorman, valet, security guard, services in common areas, cleaning and Wi-Fi throughout. Residence owners automatically become participants in the Accor bonus program with VVip status, and will also be able to use a separate holiday room for residents and property insurance.
Location:
10 – 20 minutes - Gold Market, Infinity Bridge, Etihad Museum, Cruise Terminal, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ).
25 – 40 minutes - Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Marina.
Payment Plan:
20% - booking
60% - under construction
20% - upon completion
The expected return on investment is approximately 3% or higher.
We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
We offer apartments with large balconies.
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a multifunctional room, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a barbecue area, a kids' playground.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a highway, a metro line, the city center, and an 18-hole golf course.
Downtown Dubai - 12 minutes
Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes