  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. New residence Arbor View with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

New residence Arbor View with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Deira, UAE
from
€381,472
;
9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features swimming pools and a water feature, gazeboes, a barbecue area, kids' playgrounds, a sauna and a steam bath, a yoga studio and a fitness room.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Autodrome Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 18 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Golf club - 15 minutes
  • International airport - 27 minutes
New building location
Deira, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€572,037
Apartment building Le Ciel
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,14M
Apartment building 1BR | Seapoint | Emaar Beachfront
Dubai, UAE
from
€717,000
Residential complex Reem Five
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€522,330
Residential complex CLOUD TOWER
Dubai, UAE
from
€305,574
You are viewing
New residence Arbor View with swimming pools in the prestigious area of Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Deira, UAE
from
€381,472
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartira v prestizhnom rayone Business Bay
Residential complex Kvartira v prestizhnom rayone Business Bay
Dubai, UAE
from
€510,953
Area 76–107 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2026
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! DG1 Living – is a 20-story premium complex from DarGlobal, located along the Dubai Water Canal in Business Bay. For purchase, apartments with 1 – 3 bedrooms are available. Each residence will have a balcony, and in a property with three bedrooms, a room for servants will be provided for maximum convenience of the owners. Infrastructure: - BBQ area; - Parking; - Pedestrian tracks; - Pool; - Common area with pool; - Fitness room. Location: Business Bay residents can reach Downtown Dubai in 10 minutes, and the famous Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport can be reached by car in 20-25 minutes. The nearest bus stops are — Binary Tower 1, as well as the Business Bay metro station, which is a 10-15 minute walk. Families with children can attend nearby schools: Blossom Business Bay Kindergarten, Learning Tree Kree Kids Kids Kids Kids Kids Kids, as well as JSS Private School and Global Indian International School. Business Bay has many entertainment centers that can be reached by car in just a few minutes from home. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Residential complex Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel Residences
Residential complex Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel Residences
Dubai, UAE
from
€595,311
Area 93 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. YOUR GOOD FROM THE GIVER IN THE AREND OR SALE - YOUR! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Luxury apartment in the coastal complex Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences on Dubai Islands. The residence is equipped with a balcony or terrace, fitted wardrobes, equipped kitchens and household appliances. All residents of the Rixos Dubai Islands Hotel & Residences complex get the opportunity to enjoy world-class service, including: concierge, doorman, valet, security guard, services in common areas, cleaning and Wi-Fi throughout. Residence owners automatically become participants in the Accor bonus program with VVip status, and will also be able to use a separate holiday room for residents and property insurance. Location: 10 – 20 minutes - Gold Market, Infinity Bridge, Etihad Museum, Cruise Terminal, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). 25 – 40 minutes - Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, DIFC, Dubai Marina. Payment Plan: 20% - booking 60% - under construction 20% - upon completion The expected return on investment is approximately 3% or higher. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
Residential complex New residence Parkside Views with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Parkside Views with swimming pools and lounge areas close to the city center, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€374,289
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with large balconies. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a gym, a multifunctional room, lounge areas, a landscaped garden, a barbecue area, a kids' playground. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2027. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a highway, a metro line, the city center, and an 18-hole golf course. Downtown Dubai - 12 minutes Dubai Marina - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 20 minutes
Realting.com
Go