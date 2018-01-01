  1. Realting.com
  New residence Skyros with a swimming pool and a lounge in a prestigious area of Arjan, Dubai, UAE

New residence Skyros with a swimming pool and a lounge in a prestigious area of Arjan, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€221,244
About the complex

We offer luxury apartments, some of which have private swimming pools.

The residence features a swimming pool with a deck, a health club, gyms, a steam bath and a sauna, a roof-top basketball court, roof-top lounge and cinema, a kids' playground, a parking, shops, a green area.

Completion - June, 2026.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near Sheikh Zayed Road, schools and medical facilities.

  • Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive
  • Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
Dubai, UAE

