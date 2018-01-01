New residence Senses with lounge areas close to the places of interest, Meydan, Dubai, UAE

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

The residence features swimming pools, a spa center, lounge areas and a yoga area, a barbecue area, a kids' park, a gym, a shopping mall.

Completion - June, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Opera - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 15 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 25 minutes
Similar complexes
Residence Roskoshnye apartamenty po vygodnoy cene
Dubai, UAE
from
€483,243
Residential complex Elitnaya kvartira s otlichnym raspolozheniem
Dubai, UAE
from
€179,178
Residential complex New high-rise residence St Regis Residences with a conference room and infinity pools, Downtown Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€5,06M
Residential complex Apartments in Astoria complex by Segrex for residence visa with yields starting from 4.9%, in quiet area of JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€150,500
Residential complex Premialnyy taunhaus v prestizhnom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€1,29M
Other complexes
Apartment building 5BR | Cavalli Couture | Prime Location
Apartment building 5BR | Cavalli Couture | Prime Location
Dubai, UAE
from
€8,53M
Completion date: 2025
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal. Amenities & Facilities; 5 Bedroom 6 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 8,750 Sqft Walk-in-closet Store area Powder room Lift Guest room Show Kitchen Utility Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception Swimming pool Gym Barbeque area Kid’s play area Beach Access Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Green surrounding Sports court Beach Volleyball Jogging, Running & Cycling track Water activity Fitness centre Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Party Hall Club House Location Nearby; Dubai Mall ( 10 mins ) Palm Jumeirah ( 15 mins ) Burj Al Arab ( 15 mins ) The Walk JBR ( 20 mins ) Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins ) Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins ) For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Apartments with terraces, park and harbour views in Cedar complex, Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€531,434
Agency: TRANIO
The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square. Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside. Facilities and equipment in the house Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions. Nearby: 10 minutes from Burj Khalifa 15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport Wildlife sanctuary Pink Flamingo House Yacht Club Vida Hotel Address Hotel 700 Metre long beach Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Concept 7 with swimming pools and a wellness center close to Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New complex of furnished apartments Concept 7 with swimming pools and a wellness center close to Palm Jumeirah, JVC, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€262,845
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and parking spaces. The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a a fitness room and a wellness center, a pet play area, a co-working area. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Marina - 18 minutes International school - 4 minutes Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes Motor City - 5 minutes Business Bay - 20 minutes Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes Dubai International Airport - 29 minutes
