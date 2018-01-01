New residence Senses with lounge areas close to the places of interest, Meydan, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is excited to offer a luxurious 5 bedroom apartment, located in Cavalli Couture, Dubai Water Canal.
Amenities & Facilities;
5 Bedroom
6 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 8,750 Sqft
Walk-in-closet
Store area
Powder room
Lift
Guest room
Show Kitchen
Utility
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Kid’s play area
Beach Access
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Green surrounding
Sports court
Beach Volleyball
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Water activity
Fitness centre
Spa & Sauna room
Yoga & Meditation
Party Hall
Club House
Location Nearby;
Dubai Mall ( 10 mins )
Palm Jumeirah ( 15 mins )
Burj Al Arab ( 15 mins )
The Walk JBR ( 20 mins )
Dubai International Airport ( 30 mins )
Al Maktoum International Airport ( 40 mins )
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
The 1 to 3 bedroom apartments at Cedar are located in a stylish apartment complex with 4 buildings that rise above the busy central square.
Private balconies and terraces let in plenty of natural light and contribute to a relaxing atmosphere, overlooking the lush park outside.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Other amenities include a plaza with shops and restaurants, an outdoor playground, a business centre and co-working space, and a lush lawn where residents can lead a relaxing holiday.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Creek Harbour, an 8 km2 waterfront development, pushes the boundaries of architecture, design and quality of life. Life at Dubai Creek Harbour is all about close proximity to the best attractions.
Nearby:
10 minutes from Burj Khalifa
15 minutes from Dubai Int'l Airport
Wildlife sanctuary
Pink Flamingo House
Yacht Club
Vida Hotel
Address Hotel
700 Metre long beach
Waterfront Restaurants and Cafes
We offer spacious apartments with balconies and parking spaces.
The residence features swimming pools for children and adults, a a fitness room and a wellness center, a pet play area, a co-working area.
Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Dubai Marina - 18 minutes
International school - 4 minutes
Palm Jumeirah - 19 minutes
Motor City - 5 minutes
Business Bay - 20 minutes
Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes
Dubai International Airport - 29 minutes