  New residence Club Drive with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Dubai Hills, Dubai, UAE

from €397,064

About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the golf course.

The residence features an infinity pool, a kids' playground, a fitness center, a multifunctional room, a landscaped garden, around-the-clock security, a roof-top lounge area.

Completion - 1st quarter of 2028.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 26 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 15 minutes
