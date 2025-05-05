Residential complex Large complex of villas and townhouses Athlon with clubs, swimming pools and a beach, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Athlon is an exceptional residential project by Aldar located in the thriving Dubailand area of Dubai. Property in the Athlon project has become the embodiment of modern standards of comfortable living, offering a wide selection of luxury villas. Athlon invites you to immerse yourself in a world of luxury and comfort. A variety of layouts will satisfy the most sophisticated family needs.
The project features a wealth of premium amenities and services, including a swimming pool, fitness room, sports facilities and spas, yoga area and jogging tracks. All of these amazing features highlight Aldar Athlon's commitment to creating a culture of healthy and active lifestyles, positioning it as a sought-after community for active Dubai residents.
Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.Advantages
Installments (70/30):
The property is located in a green area of Dubai.