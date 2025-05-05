  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Large complex of villas and townhouses Athlon with clubs, swimming pools and a beach, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Large complex of villas and townhouses Athlon with clubs, swimming pools and a beach, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
20
Media Media
Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Athlon is an exceptional residential project by Aldar located in the thriving Dubailand area of ​​Dubai. Property in the Athlon project has become the embodiment of modern standards of comfortable living, offering a wide selection of luxury villas. Athlon invites you to immerse yourself in a world of luxury and comfort. A variety of layouts will satisfy the most sophisticated family needs.

The project features a wealth of premium amenities and services, including a swimming pool, fitness room, sports facilities and spas, yoga area and jogging tracks. All of these amazing features highlight Aldar Athlon's commitment to creating a culture of healthy and active lifestyles, positioning it as a sought-after community for active Dubai residents.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2028.

Advantages

Installments (70/30):

  • 5% - first payment;
  • 5% - second payment;
  • 10% - third payment;
  • 15% - fourth payment;
  • 5% - fifth payment;
  • 15% - sixth payment;
  • 15% - seventh payment;
  • 30% - at the time of delivery of the object.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green area of Dubai.

  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 30 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 32 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 24 minutes

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex Large complex of villas and townhouses Athlon with clubs, swimming pools and a beach, Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,57M
