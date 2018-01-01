Residential complex Aura with spacious apartments, close to JAFZA economic zone and metro station, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €780,685

186 m² 1

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Park Towers — is a complex of two towers, Park Tower 1 and Park Tower 2. This is a unique facility designed by Gensler MDS Architects. Each tower consists of 49 floors and will provide a bewitching panoramic view of the financial center. The buildings are equipped with the best amenities for a comfortable stay. High-speed elevators will provide a minimum waiting time. The building has a central air conditioning and free Wi-Fi. A fitness center, a temperature-controlled pool, barbecue facilities and a tennis court are available for residents and guests. Residents can take advantage of parking or park a car near a street building. The building is under round-the-clock security. Park Towers are located in DIFC. This is a financial center where you can find not only commercial, but also residential real estate. DIFC is a gathering place for many popular galleries, cultural centers, restaurants and cafes, which makes it an excellent choice for those who lead an active lifestyle and love to be at the center of the most striking events. The area has everything you need for a comfortable stay: shops, medical facilities, banks and much more. The offices of many companies are located in DIFC, so it will be a great solution to purchase real estate here, since getting to work will not be difficult. Public transport is very well developed here, there are many bus stops and 2 metro stations: Emirates Towers and Financial Center. Park Towers consists of studio apartments, apartments with 1, 2, 3 bedrooms. Each apartment has a convenient layout. The apartments have high-quality decoration and plumbing. The spacious rooms are partially furnished, and the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Large living rooms and equipped kitchens will make your stay more comfortable. A breathtaking view opens from the spacious balcony. Infrastructure: Around Park Towers there are several iconic attractions DIFC and Dubai, which tourists from all over the world come to see. One of these attractions is — the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper, which is just a 6-minute drive from the building. Another famous place is — Burj Al Arab, which is just a 15-minute drive away. The Dubai Fountain is a 7-minute drive away, where you can enjoy the magnificent dancing fountains. There is also one of the most famous galleries in the — Empty Quarter area, which hosts many different exhibitions. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!