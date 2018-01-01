  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Aura with spacious apartments, close to JAFZA economic zone and metro station, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE

Residential complex Aura with spacious apartments, close to JAFZA economic zone and metro station, Downtown Jabel Ali, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€464,852
;
5
About the complex

Aura is one of the most convenient apartment complexes in the heart of the Jebel Ali district. There are 479 stylish unfurnished flats on 17 floors. There are 349 studio flats, 87 one-bedroom flats and 43 two-bedroom flats, which vary in size and layout.

The Aura complex is located in the heart of the JAFZA zone, close to the business and leisure areas.

Discount are possible: 8% on studios and 20% on other flats

Payment plan: 20/80 or all in one payment

  • 3% - reservation
  • 17% + 4% DLD + $1408 - within 14 days
  • 80% - within 30 days of booking.
Location and nearby infrastructure

Distance to some necessary and popular locations:

  • Jebel Ali Metro Station - 1 minute
  • Downtown Dubai / DUBAI MALL / DIFC - 20 minutes
  • IBN BATTUTA Mall - 7 minutes
  • Dubai Parks & Resorts - 14 minutes
  • Jumeirah Lake Towers - 12 minutes
  • Bluewaters - 12 minutes
  • Dubai Marina / Jumeirah Beach Residence - 10 minutes
  • Al Maktoum International Airport - 20 minutes
1 property 1
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Urbana 3 - the third phase of the large residential complex Urbana, offers apartments with two and three bedrooms in townhouses. The apartments have spacious living rooms and open kitchens with high-quality modern finishes, large balconies and terraces, private gardens and courtyards. All apartments are sold with quality clean decoration. Urbana provides everything for a full life: parks with recreation areas, swimming pools, playgrounds, shopping centers with restaurants, shops, boutiques and entertainment venues, parking and much more. Infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Great landscape design; - Park areas with alleys and water bodies; - 18-hole golf course; - Pools with areas for tanning and recreation; - Medical facilities; - Shopping centers; - Restaurants and bars; - Beauty salons; - Spa centers; - Fitness centers; - School / kindergarten; - Supermarkets; - Tennis courts; - Children's playgrounds; - Car parking; - Security and video surveillance. Location: - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to the airport; - Close to school; - Near the golf course. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - A resident visa for up to 10 years with the right to renew; - Return on investment from 7%; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!  
Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. Park Towers — is a complex of two towers, Park Tower 1 and Park Tower 2. This is a unique facility designed by Gensler MDS Architects. Each tower consists of 49 floors and will provide a bewitching panoramic view of the financial center. The buildings are equipped with the best amenities for a comfortable stay. High-speed elevators will provide a minimum waiting time. The building has a central air conditioning and free Wi-Fi. A fitness center, a temperature-controlled pool, barbecue facilities and a tennis court are available for residents and guests. Residents can take advantage of parking or park a car near a street building. The building is under round-the-clock security. Park Towers are located in DIFC. This is a financial center where you can find not only commercial, but also residential real estate. DIFC is a gathering place for many popular galleries, cultural centers, restaurants and cafes, which makes it an excellent choice for those who lead an active lifestyle and love to be at the center of the most striking events. The area has everything you need for a comfortable stay: shops, medical facilities, banks and much more. The offices of many companies are located in DIFC, so it will be a great solution to purchase real estate here, since getting to work will not be difficult. Public transport is very well developed here, there are many bus stops and 2 metro stations: Emirates Towers and Financial Center. Park Towers consists of studio apartments, apartments with 1, 2, 3 bedrooms. Each apartment has a convenient layout. The apartments have high-quality decoration and plumbing. The spacious rooms are partially furnished, and the bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Large living rooms and equipped kitchens will make your stay more comfortable. A breathtaking view opens from the spacious balcony. Infrastructure: Around Park Towers there are several iconic attractions DIFC and Dubai, which tourists from all over the world come to see. One of these attractions is — the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper, which is just a 6-minute drive from the building. Another famous place is — Burj Al Arab, which is just a 15-minute drive away. The Dubai Fountain is a 7-minute drive away, where you can enjoy the magnificent dancing fountains. There is also one of the most famous galleries in the — Empty Quarter area, which hosts many different exhibitions. We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Jumeirah Village Triangle, known as Cloud Tower by Tiger Group Neighbouring Areas; Dubai Production City – 1.2Km Midtown by Deyaar – 1.2Km The Springs – 2.2Km Victory Heights – 2.9Km Amenities & Facilities; 1 Bedroom 2 Bath Furnished BUA; 800 Sqft Powder room Built-in-wardrobe Laundry space Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Barbeque area Swimming pool Gym Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Health care centre Leisure & Park Basketball & Tennis court Jogging, Running & Cycling track Spa & Sauna room Yoga & Meditation Shopping & Supermarket Beach Access For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
