  The Sterling — apartments by Omniyat near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Business Bay, Dubai

The Sterling — apartments by Omniyat near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€438,050
;
11
About the complex

The residential complex consists of two towers in the heart of Dubai, located between the Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the Dubai Water Canal.

The building has apartments with different layouts: studios, standard apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, penthouses, loft apartments, and townhouses, with minimal area of 47 m2.

Prices start from $272,257 (AED 999,999)

Location and nearby infrastructure

It is close to stores, educational institutions, hospitals, as well as some attractions:

  • Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard - 2 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 2 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3 km
  • Dubai Opera - 4 km
  • Dubai Water Canal - 8 km
  • Dxb Int Airport - 15 km
Dubai, UAE

Similar complexes
Residential complex Luma Park Views
Dubai, UAE
from
€266,635
Apartment building 3BR | +Maid | Palm Gateway
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,46M
Residential complex New FLOAREA Residence with swimming pools, waterfalls and a club, Arjan — Dubailand, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€211,274
Residential complex Equiti Residence
Dubai, UAE
from
€238,873
Residential complex Ocean House
Dubai, UAE
from
€2,11M
You are viewing
The Sterling — apartments by Omniyat near the water channel and the city center, with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper in Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€438,050
Other complexes
Residential complex LUXOR TOWER
Residential complex LUXOR TOWER
Dubai, UAE
from
€170,654
Area 36–68 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2023
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Apartments in the luxurious LUXOR TOWER complex in the sought-after area of Jumeirah Village Circle. The apartments are fully furnished! Luxor by Imtiaz offers residents full access to premium amenities and services, including: sky gardens, spa and sauna, roof infinity pool, gym, cinema, business center, integrated office space. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Dubai Butterfly Garden, Miracle Garden, Dubai Sports City. 20 – 30 minutes - Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai Marina, Mall of Emirates, Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Downtown Dubai. Payment Plan: 20% - initial payment 40% - under construction 40% - upon completion The average payback of the project is 7.7% Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free!
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Residence Apartamenty v zelenom rayone
Dubai, UAE
from
€534,392
Area 50–90 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2025
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Creek Vistas Grande Apartments in one of Dubai's greenest areas with 2 bedrooms at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Sobha Creek Vista Grande – a new collection of premium apartments in the MBR City area, the construction of which is launched by the international developer Sobha Realty. The tower will complete the development of the Sobha Hartland community, and from its windows chic views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai horizon will open. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - pool; - clinic; - meditation zone; - gym; - children's playground; - barbecue area. IN STEP SUPPORT: - 3 spacious parks; - a wide selection of cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and entertainment; - hospital, kindergartens and schools; - golf course; INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Sobha Hartland belongs to freehold zones, so foreigners can buy real estate here in their personal property and further dispose of it at their discretion: lease, sell, transfer by inheritance. In addition, the acquisition of apartments at the Sobha Creek Vista Grande gives the investor the right to receive a long-term visa of a resident of – for both himself and all family members. UAE residents can take advantage of the local tax system, including rid themselves of paying income taxes. The profitability of renting residences in this community will be about 8%. Call or write! We will select the apartments for your personal request! We will consult on Dubai facilities for free!
Residential complex Kiara
Residential complex Kiara
Dubai, UAE
from
€219,997
Area 48 m²
1 property 1
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Kiara is a new high-rise premium residential complex located among the lush greenery of the charming hills of the new Damac Hills district in Dubai, next to the golf course of the international golf club Trump International Dubai, Damac Hills Center and Jebel Ali School. In the immediate vicinity there is all the necessary infrastructure: shops, cafes, restaurants, banks and more. Very convenient accommodation in the quadrangle of Hessa streets, Sheikh Zayed Bin Hamdan and the roads of El Kudra and Emireits allows you to quickly get to the beaches, business center, other areas, Dubai airports and other emirates. Kiara consists of high-rise residential buildings, including luxury apartments: studios, apartments with 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, ranging from 37 to 181 square meters. m, with stunning views of the golf course, gardens and parks Damac Hills. All apartments have comfortable layouts, panoramic windows and spacious balconies and terraces, sold finished, with decoration and furniture. Kiara offers its tenants beautiful green areas, pools for adults and children, world-class sports and health facilities, restaurants and cafes, outlets, wi-fi-Internet and satellite TV, playgrounds, barbecue areas, parking spaces, security, etc. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained area with landscape design; - Modern elevators; - Lobby, reception, concierge service; - Swimming pool; - Wellness club; - Gym; - Sauna and hammam; - Restaurants and cafes; - Shopping points; - Playground; - Car parking; - Security and video surveillance. Location: - Close to bus stops; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to school; - Close to kindergarten; - Prestigious area; - Near the golf course. Plus working with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - We will tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Dubai. - We will conduct free consultations and save your time on finding suitable options and buying. - We work without a commission. We will arrange for you a safe deal with the developer. We provide legal support!
