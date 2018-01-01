Dubai, UAE

from €534,392

50–90 m² 3

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Creek Vistas Grande Apartments in one of Dubai's greenest areas with 2 bedrooms at a bargain price! Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Sobha Creek Vista Grande – a new collection of premium apartments in the MBR City area, the construction of which is launched by the international developer Sobha Realty. The tower will complete the development of the Sobha Hartland community, and from its windows chic views of Burj Khalifa and the Downtown Dubai horizon will open. HIGH-CLASS EFFECTS: - pool; - clinic; - meditation zone; - gym; - children's playground; - barbecue area. IN STEP SUPPORT: - 3 spacious parks; - a wide selection of cafes, restaurants, places for recreation and entertainment; - hospital, kindergartens and schools; - golf course; INVESTMENT PRIVACY: Sobha Hartland belongs to freehold zones, so foreigners can buy real estate here in their personal property and further dispose of it at their discretion: lease, sell, transfer by inheritance. In addition, the acquisition of apartments at the Sobha Creek Vista Grande gives the investor the right to receive a long-term visa of a resident of – for both himself and all family members. UAE residents can take advantage of the local tax system, including rid themselves of paying income taxes. The profitability of renting residences in this community will be about 8%. Call or write! We will select the apartments for your personal request! We will consult on Dubai facilities for free!