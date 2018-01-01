Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €298,787

Completion date: 2023

Real estate in Dubai at a bargain price with full legal support. Help with the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. The Sterling Unique Studio Apartment in Dubai Center in Business Bay. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The Sterling by Omniyat is an apartment complex located in the center of Dubai in the Business Bay area. The project includes 2 towers with studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms from 93 sq.m., penthouses and exclusive townhouses with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, The Creek and the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area. The complex includes swimming pools and recreation areas, spa and jacuzzi, a modern gym, entertainment venues. Transport accessibility: - Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes by car, to Al-Maktum Airport 40 minutes by car - Business Bay and Dubai Mall metro station - 10 minutes by car. - Bus stops and a ferry pier are a 5-minute drive away. - A 10-minute drive away are: Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Singing Fountains, Dubai Opera, One Dubai Mall, Burj Park. - Dubai aquarium and underwater zoo - 15 minutes drive. Plus investment: ▪ Return on investment from 6% ▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew ▪ Interest-free installment ▪ Commission 0% ▪ High tenant demand We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!