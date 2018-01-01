Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to present 2 bedroom apartment, located in Dubai Creek Harbour, known as Damac Bay by Damac Properties.
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 60%
On Handover – 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,785 Sqft
Walk-in-closet
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Cavalli inspired by interiors
Roof-top Opera Pavilion
Cavalli Lounge
Water Fountain
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
Green surrounding
Multipurpose hall
Parking spaces
Leisure & Park area
Beach Access
Supermarket & Shopping area
Yoga & Meditation
Dining & Retail outlet
Restaurant & Cafe
Marina & Yacht Club
Nearby Neighbourhood;
Dubai Media City – 0.9Km
Jumeirah Beach Residence – 1.6Km
Dubai Marina – 1.7Km
Jumeirah Living Triangle – 2.3Km
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
Vincitore Dolce Vita, a luxurious residential complex in Arjan, — is the latest Vincitore Real Estate project offering carefully designed studios, 1 and 2 bedroom apartments in the vibrant Dubailand area. Immerse yourself in the royal Italian lifestyle, carefully created by experienced craftsmen, enjoying unrivaled hospitality and exclusive accommodation.
The architectural splendor of the Vincitore Dolce Vita creates a truly cult and unique aesthetics of luxury. Residential premises are exceptional in all aspects, providing residents with an incredible lifestyle and a number of privileges. All amenities for sports, entertainment, relaxation and entertainment.
Location:
Located in the prestigious Arjan area, this complex offers unhindered access to the entire city. Well-established routes and roads provide easy access to famous places such as Circle Mall, Burj Khalifa, Mall of the Emirates and Palm Jumeirah.
- 05 minutes - Dubai circuit.
- 07 minutes - Mall of the Emirates.
- 10 minutes - IMG Adventure World.
- 15 minutes - Burj Khalifa.
- 18 minutes - international airport.
- 07 Minutes - Club of Polo and Equestrian Sports in Dubai.
The Sterling Unique Studio Apartment in Dubai Center in Business Bay.
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will show personally the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
The Sterling by Omniyat is an apartment complex located in the center of Dubai in the Business Bay area. The project includes 2 towers with studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms from 93 sq.m., penthouses and exclusive townhouses with views of the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, The Creek and the Mohammed Bin Rashid City area.
The complex includes swimming pools and recreation areas, spa and jacuzzi, a modern gym, entertainment venues.
Transport accessibility:
- Dubai International Airport - 15 minutes by car, to Al-Maktum Airport 40 minutes by car
- Business Bay and Dubai Mall metro station - 10 minutes by car.
- Bus stops and a ferry pier are a 5-minute drive away.
- A 10-minute drive away are: Dubai Mall, Souk Al Bahar, Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Singing Fountains, Dubai Opera, One Dubai Mall, Burj Park.
- Dubai aquarium and underwater zoo - 15 minutes drive.
Plus investment:
▪ Return on investment from 6%
▪ Resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew
▪ Interest-free installment
▪ Commission 0%
▪ High tenant demand
