  3. Modern residence Onyx with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€424,045
;
5
About the complex

The high-rise residence features a kids' playground, a swimming pool, around-the-clock security, a gym, an outdoor lounge area, restaurants, a barbecue area.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • International airport - 30 minutes
  • Burj Al Arab - 20 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • JBR Beach - 15 minutes
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
