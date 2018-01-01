New residence Portofino with a beach, swimming pools and a business center, Damac Lagoons, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €389,706

59–88 m² 3

330 Riverside Crescent — new high-rise complex in the community Sobha Hartland II. Developer of the project — Sobha Realty, one of the most famous developers in the elite real estate market in the UAE. All apartments will include at least one private balcony, built-in wardrobes and storage room. Options with 1.5 bedrooms additionally suggest the presence of a cabinet. Two bedroom apartments are presented in a configuration with a toilet room. Infrastructure: For residents on the territory of the complex will be available such premium amenities as: yoga grounds, outdoor gym, library, jacuzzi, art room, touch garden, outdoor art theater, Zen garden, zen garden, etc, observation deck, multifunctional hall, wave infinity pool, terrace with sun loungers, couches and dressing rooms. Children will be able to have fun in the playroom or pool for todlers. The whole family will enjoy a walk in Sky Gardens on the 18 and 43 floors of the tower. Residents and their guests will be able to actively spend time on a cricket platform, in a skate park, on a volleyball field, on a multifunctional lane of obstacles, a rope park, etc. Fans of water sports will be able to visit the water park, to engage in kayaking or swimming on bidars. Among other premium amenities in the community will be F&B– establishments and retail outlets. There will also be water bodies with a beach, a lawn for recreation, a club house with a variety of options for games and outdoor activities and a platform for Sobha Plaza events. Residents with pets will be able to visit the beauty salon for animals, a separate area for walks and a special training area. Location: 5-15 minutes Ras Al Khor Reserve, Business Bay, Meydan Racecourse, Downtown Dubai 20-30 minutes Dubai International Airport (DXB), Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina Due to its location in the immediate vicinity of Al Ain–Dubai Road, residents of the 330 Riverside Crescent complex will be able to quickly get to all important areas of Dubai. The road by car to Ras Al Khor will take five minutes. The popular Meydan Racecources and Downtown Dubai attractions can be reached in 15 minutes. A car ride to Dubai International Airport (DXB) takes about 20 minutes. If you decide to take a walk on the waterfront in Dubai Marina or enjoy the sights of Palm Jumeirah, then the trip will take about half an hour.